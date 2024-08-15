A hairstylist got many talking after she showed how passionate she was about her job and her love for taking care of dirty hair

In a video, she shared how she loosened a customer's hair which had a great amount of dirt in it that unsettled netizens

She cut out the thread used in sewing the artificial hair to the lady's natural hair before she combed the dirty hair gradually

A lady went to the salon to loosen and wash her hair, and a video showing how dirty her hair was got the attention of netizens.

Hairstylist displays her client's dirty hair. Image credit: @nycolpatrice

Source: TikTok

She fixed a brown weave on her hair and she carried the hairstyle for four months before she went to the hair salon to loosen it.

The hairstylist began by cutting out the weave before she loosened her client's natural hair in parts. As she combed the hair, several particles of yellowish dust dropped from it.

It was quite many and it got netizens wondering what could have caused her hair to be that dirty. While some people made jest of what was on the lady's hair, others simply questioned her mental state.

However, the hairstylist (@nycolpatrice on TikTok) was excited about her job and she did it with grace.

Watch the hairstylist's video below:

Reactions to the lady's dirty hair

Check out what some netizens have said about the lady's hair below:

@precious:

"E be like this your client don craze before o."

꧁༺₮ⱧɆⱠ₥₳༻:

"Nor be sawdust be this?"

@Chrisbella:

"How do people carry their hair for months?"

@Kamthephotographer:

"Why she allow am reach this level?"

@Deli_:

"4months or 4years?"

@Derlene nails:

"4 months or since birth."

@Daddy'sgirl

"Please is there no odour or itching while the hair is like that...just curious."

@Not your regular Meso:

"That’s not dandruff it’s sawdust."

@IFEMI:

"Na sawmill she dey work?

@sarahamarachi286:

"See person serious girlfriend hair."

Hairstylist with one hand amazes many

Legit.ng earlier reported that a hairstylist, Grace, proved that nothing could limit her, and she took her hair-making craft seriously.

The lady has one hand and makes effective use of it as she gives her clients some beautiful styles that leave them happy.

She showed off the different styles on her TikTok page from the beginning till when she finished her clients' hair.

Source: Legit.ng