A woman showed the extent she could go to look good as she made a beautiful hairstyle that caused her pain

In a video, she was seen making the popular one million braids that were tiny and were made in a painful process

She moved her body in discomfort as the hairstylists did a final touch on her hair but she could not contain the pain

A woman looked uncomfortable as she went through the painful process of making a trendy hairstyle.

She visited the hair salon and requested one million braids and it was done for her. However, she could not handle the pain that followed afterward as the hairstylists put the finishing touches on her hair.

The woman was lamenting in pain and got some words of consolation from the hairstylists who apologised to her.

She could not keep herself in one place and expressed discomfort till the hairstylists were through with the hair.

In the video shared by @codedblog_ on Instagram, some netizens laughed at her for going the extra mile to look beautiful and they noted they can't be like her.

Reactions to the video

See some of the reactions to the woman's video below:

@mimi_omoye:

"Thank God say na wig I dey always wear, I nor fit for this pain."

@elegantstella21:

"Her hair is gone."

@tom_confectioneries:

"This hair eh she will carry it for 8 months

@agba_mama:

"This why some women are not normal, you never carry family problems finish, you don't carry another load and pains on your head. If husband talks you go answer am rudely still Dey expect am to treat you as a queen lol lol Dey play."

@iam_thelmaoti

"Una too like suffer."

@itohan_faith:

"No pain no gain."

Lady makes tight hairstyle

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady decided to make a trendy Irun Kiko hairstyle and visited a salon where the stylist picked her hair tightly

She showed off her long natural hair before the stylist began to work on it and plaited the hair in bits

One could see how tight the hair was, and the lady disclosed how it prevented her from sleeping peacefully

