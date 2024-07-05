A hairstylist, Grace, proved that nothing could limit her and she took her hair-making craft seriously

The lady has one hand and makes effective use of it and gives her clients some beautiful styles that leave them happy

She showed off the different styles on her TikTok page from the beginning till when she finished her clients' hair

A hairstylist, Grace, impressed netizens after she showed how gifted she was despite having one hand.

A hairstylist with 1 hand makes her customer's hair perfectly. Image credit: @gracebaby922

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on her TikTok page @gracebaby922, she shared how she braided one of her client's hair with black hair extensions.

She cuts the hair in bits and uses her amputated hand for support and other body parts while using her hand with her fingers to braid the hair.

Her creativity is never in doubt as her works are usually neat and she pays attention to detail. When she was through with the hair, she used hot water to stretch it and achieve a perfect look.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Several netizens were impressed with her work and praised her for being diligent.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the video

Several TikTok users have reacted to the video of the one-hand hairstylist. See some of the comments below:

@sweet dreams:

"Shame on me. I got both hands but can't even comb my hair."

@nana Aseiduwaa papabi21:

"Disability is not inability. God bless your hustle."

@Brown Sugah:

"I can do all things True Christ who straightened me."

@streetpikin:

"I don’t even have an excuse to give."

@phionirf3et:"

"Show us when you were starting please."

@Avisilla:

"Then able-bodied people will be walking around saying there is no job. God bless you my dear."

@Batu Riya:

"God pls forgive me if am ungrateful."

@Lavogahjustus:

"I wanna see how you start. This is so amazing."

@Nambu:

"It must have taken a lifetime... but the end result was worth it...keep up."

Lady with 1 hand plaits Ghana weaving

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a lady working with just one hand as she plaited a person's hair had got her a lot of prayers.

The lady smiled and worked at a great speed as she used her body and the amputated hand as support.

Many women in her comment section wished her well as some asked God to bless and prosper her skill.

Source: Legit.ng