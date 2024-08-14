Nigerian superstar Davido’s wife Chioma became the centre of attention online after a new video of her made the rounds

The twin mum appeared to be on her way out when she quickly used her camera for a quick selfie video

However, fans and netizens who came across the video had different observations about her looks, as they made it known it

Nigerian singer David Adedeji Adeleke, aka Davido’s wife Chioma Rowland Adeleke, made a recent appearance on social media with a new video.

The mother of two was spotted doing a selfie video at the corner of a stunning room as she casually showed off the tattoo drawings on her two hands.

Her lovely facial glam enhanced her beauty, and many couldn’t help but talk about it, as they also noticed some of the changes in her looks since her lavish wedding to the musician.

Legit.ng also recently reported that Davido spurred more excitement around his wedding ceremony to Chioma.

A motion photograph taken during Chioma's pink-themed bridal shower showed the moment the musician stared at his wife's behind.

OBO, as he is fondly called, seemed lost in thought, with his eyes glued to the fleshy physical features of his woman.

Davido’s Chioma spurs reactions online

emmanuel_nwosibe:

"Na person wife I dey admire like this😍God help me."

sangaraygivenchy:

"So beautiful and pulling out some sexyy eyes hahaha waoo."

hor_lorhun_toyeen:

"Why she con dey lean lydis abi na my eye ?"

anitamafi24:

"Is she really d one?😂😂..... Looking like she's also on drugs."

iamtaniaalabi:

"Cud it be ozempic or Munjaro at work 😶but can’t lie she looks Goood."

macph_ersonemmanuel900:

"Why she day reduce...she day suffer."

Chioma wears pink for bridal shower

Legit.ng earlier reported that the wedding of singer Davido and Chioma had continued to give their fans something to talk about.

The event was marked by a series of other activities, including the bridal shower on June 23.

Chioma rocked a pink outfit alongside some ladies who were at the classy bridal shower that wowed many netizens.

