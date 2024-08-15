Nigerian music maker Teniola Apata has fired a response at social media trolls who constantly talk about her weight

The Nigerian singer, who lost weight a while back and has gained some back, shared a video of herself working out

According to her, no one would see when she's working out but blab about her going for weight loss surgery

Nigerian serial hitmaker Teniola Apata, widely known as Teniola Apata, has shared a video of herself sweating profusely during her workout.

Teni has been trolled several times on social media due to her weight, as many believe she is still quite young and might develop health issues.

Teni addresses internet troll over weight loss.

Source: Instagram

In the new video shared via her verified IG page, the singer was seen rocking an oversized T-shirt with a red bandana scarf. She looked like she had been going at it for a while.

While addressing her fans, she mentioned that she was documenting her workout videos because of interest trolls, who would say he did surgeries to remove excess fat.

The singer looked like she had dropped some pounds, although the video failed to show her full body.

It will be recalled that Legit.ng reported that in 2022, Teni revealed that she lost 75 pounds without surgery.

Peeps react to Teni's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions here:

@kie_kie__:

"Esssesize! Abegggggg!!!"

@official_mondi0:

"U don reach to marry aunty Ahbi u be trans?"

@iam_kcee:

"I love you so much my dear sister give them."

@sirdollar:

"TikTok people food is ready, Teni don give una new sound."

@wuraaaah:

"The only agbero I love."

@itz_onozasi:

"Nothing easy, the exercise o, the surgery and even the ozempic abi wetin dey dey call am, none of them easy. It takes a lot of courage and dedication!"

@yung___tyga;

"Sorry we can see the sweat."

@1ifeanyi14:

"E clear ma'am, normally do your thing."

@emperorizzy_:

"Then no know na either surgery or sickness."

Teni Explains How She Lost Weight

Popular Nigerian singer Teni has continued to wow many with her ability to lose so much weight in a relatively short time.

In a video making the rounds, an interviewer asked the singer how she was able to manage with all the lovely food around her.

To that, Teni explained that she was able to focus on her weight loss because her goals are more important than her cravings.

Source: Legit.ng