A lady said she loves her natural hair and does not see any need to wear wigs and she gave several reasons

According to the beautiful lady, wigs have been dedicated to idols, and does not want to rock such on her head

She added that it could become an addiction and she does not want to get involved with it, among other reasons

A lady has discussed why she prefers to rock her natural hair and discard wigs. She does not want to wear someone else's body part or keep it in her room.

Antwicalvary looks beautiful in her simple outfits. Image credit: @antwicalvary

She added that there is a revelation that some of the wigs have been offered to idols and sold to the human hair industry.

Another reason was that some ladies sold wigs because of poverty. She connected it to prostitution and said they were the same.

She also noted that one can be addicted to it and it becomes an issue when one cannot afford it. Besides, she wants to celebrate her African hair and does not want Asian hair on her head.

The beautiful lady @antwicalvary on TikTok said that they were her opinions and not because she is a member of the Deeper Life Bible Church.

Peeps react to her video

Several TikTok users have reacted to the lady's video on human hair. See some of the reactions below:

@adeniyimarvelous5;

"What of okrika second-hand clothes you are buying? Do you know where they bring them from?"

@Ezechikeluba Felicitas:

"What of blood transfusion?"

@ama guyguy:

"I am not a Deeper Life member but I don't like it. I don't feel comfortable and have headaches wearing them but sometimes I do wear them because they insult me that I can't afford them."

@lindamarcel30:

"Your reasons are valid and I can't judge you for that."

@PHIL POWER:

"My dearest sis u don't owe anyone an explanation. Just do what d Spirit tells u to and never try to convince anyone to accept u. I love u so much."

@user7145507409236:

"Child of God, you are making sense and it's making me happy. Please don't go slow for any reason!"

@7Urtherapist:

"All your points makes sense dear."

@Mz koranteng:

"You understand Christianity for yourself. God bless you."

