All is not well in paradise as Nigerians have taken it upon themselves to confirm that Sharon Ooja's husband is a divorcee

The actress did her glamorous traditional marriage on June 27 with several celebrities in attendance

However, some hours later, there were reports that her husband had been married thrice and old photos were discovered

The marriage of actress Sharon Ooja and her husband Ogoo Nwoke, is taking another dimension as Nigerians dig up proof that is a divorcee.

Sharon Ooja and her husband, Ogoo Nwoke. Image credit: @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

Earlier, a blogger, Stella Dimoko-Korkus (SDK), had revealed that the man Sharon described as the kindest man was previously married to a white woman and two black women.

His last marriage, which crashed in 2023, produced three children. Netizens went as far as to share proof of the broken marriage and the divorce case.

This development has caused mixed reactions among netizens especially from some fans, who were drooling about the marriage.

However, many people have defended the actress and asked those spreading tales about her husband to let her enjoy her marriage.

See the evidence of Ogoo Nwoke's ex-marriage and divorce in the slides below:

Peeps react to the divorce proof

Several Instagram users have shared their takes on Sharon's ex-husband. See some of the comments below:

@officialchocolate_secret:

"This is all so unnecessary to be honest. Allow her enjoy her wedding."

@wigtools:

"Sebi when this lady hid her husband from everyone, even one pastor said “it’s a form of mental illness“ to do that. See all the rubbish headline her reveal is bringing. She for just leave him anonymous because an average Nigerian no like joy."

@pricelessbigbaby:

"So, a divorced man can’t get married again? Make them allow Sharon enjoy this marriage now."

@marramccoy:

"Nawao, now I won't blame Sharon from covering his face. You guys should allow her enjoy her marriage."

@its.amakaa:

"Okay, he was previously married, so what? Women pulling down each other."

@wallpaperplace:

"The can dig up everything but will never dig how to come out of poverty."

@nkechiblessingsunday:

"Na wah o. Why some people no just want happy for another person? Marriage wey never reach 24 hours?"

Celebs at Sharon Ooja's wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sharon's wedding is currently trending, and there have been several comments about it on social media.

The outfits rocked by the attendees stood them out, and they looked glamorous in them and had their fans drooling over them.

Some of the celebs whose fashion games were undeniable included Funke Akindele, Kiekie, Hilda Baci, and Veekee James, among others.

Source: Legit.ng