A Nigerian lady on X has lamented about the poor quality of wig she got after she paid N335k for a quality one

She posted a video showing what she ordered, which was in good taste and the one that the vendor delivered, which had a shabby look

Several of her followers on the social media platform shared their opinions, with many people questioning the quality of the second wig

A social media user on X with the handle @bambi_bams has drawn the attention of her followers online after she paid N335,000 for a wig but got a substandard quality in return.

The lady posted two videos showing the difference in the items, adding that the Instagram hair vendor @rae_strands went further to insult her despite not delivering what she ordered. She also urged her audience to help her share the post.

When a netizen asked her to arrest the hair vendor, she responded that she has done that already. She captioned her videos:

"This girl took 335,000 naira for first frame and delivered second frame and she is still insulting me. I’ve seen shege! Help me retweet please."

Netizens react to video of the different wigs

The lady's post on what she ordered versus what she got generated several reactions online. See some of them below:

@SisiDaniella:

"My goodness!! arrest her !!!"

@bambi__bambs:

"I did!"

@abbietayo:

"Lol!!! I got hair from her and I told her it was shedding, making me feel like I’m a trouble maker."

@Miss_Oluremi:

"I could remember when I wanted to buy 25k wig that year, I vetted the vendor for almost 8 months, just to be sure of her products and services. If I'll buy 335,000 naira hair, the vendor will bring guarantor, NIN, BVN, and Twitter account. I hope she makes a refund.."

@AdanmaEke:

"Omg!! We really need to start dealing with fraudulent hair vendors. They have gotten away with so much. Their audacity is too much."

@AbieeeTM:

"I was saving up to buy from her very very soon for a shoot! is this a sign oh Lord?"

@Mi_Ra_Cle001:

"How’s this the same wig? These IG vendors be doing the worst."

