Ladies love to look good and one way they can achieve this is by rocking a good hairstyle that complements their beauty

In recent times, artificial hair has become a luxury and despite that they come in different qualities and ranges, their prices have been upped

Some individuals have complained about this trend and some celebs have also expressed their displeasure about it

Rocking wigs highlight the beauty of women and it has become an acceptable fashion item over the years. However, the increase in its price has become a cause for worry for many.

The wigs are a perfect replacement for ladies who do not have the habit of wearing their natural. It could be due to time constraints to make the hair or because the individual wants her hair to have some fresh air.

Mabel Makun and Lilian Afegbai look amazing in their outfits as they share their experiences with expensive wigs. Image credit: @realmabelmakun, @lilyafe

Source: Instagram

However, another major reason some people lament about wearing the fashionable item is as a result of its high cost. The brands that seemed cheap some years ago have increased their prices and ladies are left with no option but to buy the fashion item that way or simply wear a low haircut.

What causes the increase in human hair?

It is no news that most of the items Nigerians consume are imported and wigs and hair extensions (attachments) are not exempted.

With the fall in the naira and the rise of the dollar, it simply means that the citizens have to pay more to get these fashion items imported.

Report blames wigs for the naira fall

In January 2024, a report blamed glue-less wigs for the fall in the naira. On the Arise TV Morning Show, the presenter Aruoture “Rotus” Odiri said according to Allied Market Research, the 2022 glue-less wigs market value and projection was $712m (N639bn).

In 2023, it was $1.3bn (N1.2trn). Despite the devaluation of the currency, the demand for wigs is still extremely high.

Celebs who have lamented about it

Despite having some financial capacity, certain celebs have lamented about the high cost of wigs in the country.

In a post on her Instagram story, interior decorator, Mabel Makun, stated that for one to rock a good wig, one has to hold N1m. She is the chief executive officer of Midas Interiors Limited and the ex-wife of comedian Ayo Makun, aka Ay.

Actress and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate, Victoria Adeleye, aka Vee, said she is tired of the high cost of maintaining her hair. According to her, it is also expensive to get good wigs and it causes her heat.

Proffering a solution to her plight, her fans asked her to cut her hair and she agreed to it when she clocks 30 years.

Natural hair maintenance is not left out

Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai, has opened up on how she spent N22k to loosen her cornrows at a salon in Lekki, Lagos.

According to the movie star, she stepped out from a film set and needed to change her hairstyle. Her sister directed her to a salon where she could loosen it and after the stylist was done, she was given her bill.

She was shocked by the outrageous amount and noted that she didn't plait the hair. It was just to loosen her naira weaved hair she wanted. Moreover, she could have simply used her hands but wanted to do it quickly.

Source: Legit.ng