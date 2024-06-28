A Nigerian lady was in shock as her boyfriend borrowed money from her on the first day they began dating

The lady's female friend took to social media to share an audio where she lamented being owed N3k by her new lover

The lady's dilemma left many people in stitches, while some men threw their weight behind the man

Barely a day after they began dating, a Nigerian woman was shocked that her new boyfriend sought a N3k loan from her.

The shocked lady marvelled that their new relationship had not even gone two hours before her man begged for money.

She was disappointed her lover would beg her for money on the first day. Photo Credit: DjelicS, Stephen Zeigher

In an audio released online by her female friend, the displeased lady narrated how her new boyfriend made the shocking request.

When she eventually gave in, her new boyfriend did not keep to his word, which affected the relationship.

The lady's audio was seen in a video reposted by @instablog9ja on X.

Her statements in part:

"...It has not even gotten to one hour me and you started dating you already asked me please send you N3k, that you will send it back, I should send my account details.

"After that day till one week into the dating era, you did not send back my N3k. I'd send, I'd send, I don't understand. I'd send, my bank app is not opening. Okay, I don't understand."

Watch the video below:

People blasted the lady

@ChrisEjiofor7 said:

"Oh!, So it is even a loan.

"Why is she coming to rant on the internet, she should deal with it please."

@ManuelPeniel1 said:

"Brotherhood is proud of him, if Saidaboj can bill her a man within 24hours, who are we not to do the same."

@damhi_me said:

"Na format, he no wan make the girl run the billing first .

"I'm proud of the guy ❤️."

@mercy_collect said:

"Omo I have seen such man.

"I swear I don’t respect him anymore."

@AfamEze412767 said:

"Well, we only focus on women, forgetting that men also use relationships to scam people. 3k is even small. People have lost millions and hundreds of thousands.

"Everyone has to just pray not to be scammed with love. Because I don't even think if it's about being careful."

@Mickyy_Beast said:

"Na test nau, you almost pass am. You don use this content spoil am."

@ucheosefoh45 said:

"This is how my gender feel when una bill us the first time of chatting your gender and we were made to believe we shouldn't react rather do it."

Legit.ng reported that a lady blew hot after an admirer sent her only N3k

Lady flaunts money talking stage sent her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shown off the money she received from her talking stage.

According to Matilda, the man has been applying pressure and when he asked for a date after sending such an amount, she could not turn it down.

Matilda said she usually would not leave her house but did so because the admirer 'treated her well.' She went on to give titbits from her date night with the man but failed to disclose his identity.

