Actor Seun Jimoh has lent his voice to the trending wedding of Afrobeats singer Davido and Chioma

There have been several comments from netizens bashing the bride for choosing Davido because he has other baby mamas

However, Seun feels the negative comments are uncalled for and people who do that do not have something going on in their lives

Nollywood actor, Seun Jimoh, has slammed netizens who have spoken negatively about Chioma's decision to settle down with her husband, David Adeleke, aka Davido.

Seun Jimoh defends Davido and Chioma's marriage. Image credit: @seunjimoh1, @davido

Source: Instagram

The role interpreter stated that many people condemning Chioma would want to be in her shoes. Besides, Davido has been through a lot and God compensated him with a good woman.

He added that people who make bad comments about the couple can't boast of anything tangible in their lives. That is why they have all the time to insult others.

The movie star said that anyone who thinks their opinions matter in the lives of the Davido and Chioma is a lunatic.

In addition, he cautioned netizens who make comments that cause damage to others and advised that they should refrain from it.

Watch Seun Jimoh's video below:

Fans react to Seun's video

Some fans of the Nollywood actor have commented on his video on Chivido 2024. See some of the reactions below:

@olaitanatobs'

"I tire o. I don’t know why some people find it hard to respect people’s choices. They are adults and are in love with each other."

@yettyola35:

"Me, I always like your ways of reasoning, yes they will kill to be in her shoes."

@yetundeteniola001:

"Sad people will never see good reason why people should be happy. When someone is happy with their life, they will be happy for others."

@21forever:

"I don't understand o. I am so happy for them."

@adejokeapata:

"One of those beautiful days."

@abimbolaft3:

"May God shine light in their dark lives. Anyways #Chivido is the Lord’s doing and it’s marvelous in our sights. Those that celebrate and honour shall also be celebrated and honoured."

