Singer Yemi Alade turned heads as she shared some pictures of herself wearing a ravishing traditional outfit

The blue and gold Ankara attire was combined with a plain black fabric which displayed her beautiful body

She rocked her typical African hairstyle and mild makeup that complemented her beauty and her fans drooled over her

Singer Yemi Alade does not disappoint her fans with her fashion sense. She proved this with her flamboyant Ankara skirt and black top that made her the toast of many.

Yemi Alade looks adorable in her outfits. Image credit: @yemialade

The beautiful songstress blended the Ankara fabric with a black net which made it look glamorous and gave her an African vibe.

Her top was creatively designed to allow its hands to drop on the singer's arms and expose some parts of her bosom.

She wore black beads on her neck and made a statement with her black hairstyle that stood on her scalp.

With her look, her fans reminded her that she was Mama Africa, as she is fondly called.

Check out her outfit in the slides below:

Fans react to Yemi's outfit

Several fans of the music star have reacted to her outfit. See some of the comments below:

@kechiofficial:

"Babe!

@anivertical;

"She represents Nigeria well and also knows that she'll be crowned Mama Africa someday."

@raphaelnzenabo:

"Mama Africa is so beautiful."

@syllaadams51:

"Gorgeous. The irresistible look with love is so sweet my adorable queen. I adore you forever."

@fabstyle_101:

"Eh God see beauri."

@henry_omosaye_:

"A queen and more."

