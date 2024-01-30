Popular singer Yemi Alade loves to adorn herself in creative attires that showcase her love for her country and continent

She adorned a green jumpsuit that looked dashing on her and displayed her curves to the admiration of her fans

The outfit had cuts at the upper parts of her body, and it was designed with a black net, which gave it a stylish look

When it comes to fashion, popular singer Yemi Alade has made a name for herself as an icon. She gave her fans some fashion goals as she adorned a lovely green jumpsuit for a performance recently.

Yemi Alade gets fans talking over her lovely green outfit. Image credit: @yemialade/Instagram

The beautiful songstress glowed as she put her curves on display in the outfit, which was designed with a black net at different areas. Her black hairstyle was also on point as it complemented her outfit.

She wore gold and green earrings which blended with the colours of her dress, and she struck poses that showed the beauty of her attire. Her makeup looked good and her fans commented on her lovely look on her Instagram page.

The "Mama" crooner captioned her photos:

"Daddy's gurl and mummy's pride. The face card is ethereal, it never declines. Wearing my favorite lipstick."

Check out photos of Yemi Alade's outfit in the slides below:

Fans react to Yemi Alade's outfit

Several fans of the singer have reacted to her outfit for a performance. Check out some of their comments below:

@iamdikeh:

"You are so beautiful dayumm."

@kizzybeat:

"Diplomatic face card no fit decline normally."

@evaxalordiah:

"I honor you Queen! God’s blessings overflow on you ."

@dorapainterly_interiors:

"Mama Africa to the world."

@noble_dollyp:

"Woah aunty Yemi looking so stunning."

@glitteratieent:

"Beauty."

@charger2dworld:

"My wife."

@itsvibesangel_:

"So fine."

@normarley_:

"Yummy alaye."

@legit_bossz_official:

"Amazing grace coming up."

Yemi Alade slays in African-themed attire

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yemi took her love for African fabric to another level, as it had become her trademark.

She adorned an orange and black African-themed outfit that had a bogus style and flowed to the ground.

Her fans hailed her look and commended her for taking the continent to a global stage and also giving fashion goals.

