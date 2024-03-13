Singer Yemi Alade gave her fans some fashion goals as she released some stunning photos for her 35th birthday

She adorned a red dress that revealed her upper body parts and curves, she also rocked the right accessories on it

The birthday girl looked gorgeous as she gave different angles of her outfit during her photoshoot session

Popular Nigerian singer Yemi Alade is celebrating her 35th birthday on Wednesday, March 13 and she decided to turn up in a red-hot dress.

Yemi Alade celebrates her birthday in a beautiful dress. Image credit: @yemialade/Instagram

Though her dress was long up to her ankles, it exposed her upper body parts. The outfit also had a glove of the same colour and it was detachable.

She rocked full hair which dropped on her shoulders and gave her a glamorous look. To complement her outfit, she wore gold earrings before she posed before the camera.

On her Instagram page, she captioned her photos:

"366 days around the sun in good health and prosperity. I'm ready for the next trip."

Check out Yemi Alade's red dress in the slides below:

Colleagues, fans celebrate Yemi's birthday

Several fans and colleagues of the singer, who is often referred to as Mama Africa, took to her Instagram page to celebrate her. Check out some of their comments below:

@nikkilaoye:

"Happy birthday my sister of life @yemialade. God bless you more as you add a new year today. Amen. Love ya plenty."

@brodashaggi:

"Happy birthday Queen."

@koredebello:

"Happy birthday Yem Yem. Cheers to the next trip in good health and prosperity."

@officialinnossb:

"Happy birthday Queen, so much love for you."

@iamdikeh:

"Happy birthday beautiful. God bless you more."

@officialguchi:

"Happy birthday Mama Africa."

@iamterryg:

"Happy Birthday the Queen. God bless you."

@officialwaje:

"Happy birthday darling."

@chidimokeme:

"Happy birthday, Yemi. Keep shattering those glass ceilings, Queen."

@officialowengee:

"Queen Yem Yem of life, super talent super beautiful, happy birthday dearest, more grace and glory."

@gbemioo:

"Happy Birthday fine girl @yemialade."

