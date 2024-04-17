Popular singer Yemi Alade is not relenting in her fashion game as she is always on the lips of her fans

This time, she decided to rock a multi-coloured outfit that comprised a trouser with a flair at the bottom and a jacket

The singer, often called Mama Africa, gave off the African vibe in her outfit as her fans complimented her looks

Famous Nigerian singer Yemi Alade is always on top of her game regarding looking good and displayed her love for fashion in her latest outfit.

Yemi Alade looks classy in her outfits. Image credit: @yemialade

Source: Instagram

She wore a colourful outfit which looked lovely on her. Her hairstyle was well braided and she packed it stylishly.

The beautiful singer, often called Mama Africa, rocked white sparkling shoes that gave her outfit an elegant look.

She wore dark glasses and applied makeup that complemented her attire. Her fans were in awe of her as they hailed her.

See Yemi Alade's lovely outfit in the slides below:

Fans hail Yemi Alade's look

Several fans of the beautiful actress have reacted to Yemi Alade's outfit. See some of the comments below:

@honestmicah:

"Wah music video?"

@ugoccie:

"So beautiful."

@officialowengee:

"Queen Yemo abeg send me this dress make I wear after you don use am finish."

@henry_omosaye_:

"Woman of steel, nobody can take it away from you."

@only1_djteebag:

"My crush."

@brunowax.afriqua:

"@yemialade I like your fashion. We are waiting for fashion week in Africa we have to talk about it #afriqua. My love, i have missed you so much."

@benjamin_bayoma:

"@yemialade you see this life e, not because of social media you stress yourself. But we now need a new hit."

@syllaadams51:

"Gorgeous. You are too sweet my sweetheart."

@anewdjswift:

"Crowned Queen I love it all. Hail DJ Swift."

@rednigga95:

"Congratulations Yemi Alade your dream man as finally come true."

@vee_totheworld:

"Love you Mama Africa."

Yemi Alade slays in African-themed attire

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yemi Alade is taking her love for African fabric to another level, as it has become her trademark.

She adorned an orange and black African-themed outfit that had a bogus style and flowed to the ground.

Her fans hailed her look and commended her for taking the continent to a global stage and also giving fashion goals.

