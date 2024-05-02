A bride and her bridesmaids did not come to play as they gave netizens different styles to choose from their outfits

The bridesmaids wore green dresses with 'geles' and they blended it with various accessories that made them look resplendent

They also showed that beyond rocking gorgeous outfits, their dance moves are second to none as they excited many

A bride and her bridesmaids showed the stuff they were made of as they turned up at a wedding looking like a million dollars.

Their fashion game was on point as they delivered their show-stopping green dresses in different styles that gave them splendid looks.

Aside from wearing 'geles' that complemented their attire, they also rocked lovely silver earrings.

The bride looked enchanting in her gorgeous green outfit and 'gele', and her makeup was mild and did justice to her complexion.

They did not stop at displaying their attire, they also put up some energetic dance moves that excited netizens.

Check out the video of the bride and her bridesmaids below:

Netizens react to bride and bridesmaids' looks

Some netizens have something to say about the outfits and dance moves of the bride and her bridesmaids. Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments below:

@nigerianbelle1:

"Hmm, these bridesmaids and bride have finished work on this dance o. See fire."

2nurseaggz:

'Lool! We did this dance non-stop all weekend! I love it!'

2livelovely.lex:

"Y’all are so beautiful!! Congratulations to your sister!"

@b.fohreal:

"Too cute! Y’all look beautiful, congratulations @mysheri_amor.""

@elliemariyo:

"Congratulations to Sheri!"

@n.o.atheexplorer:

"Beautiful women!"

@adalyn.np:

'This was so fun to watch."

@msaniiafricasafaris:

"Beautiful — Love from Kenya."

@the_southernsierra:

"Hitting that! Y'all looked too good."

@tifebolu;

"Beautiful all around!'

@lauren_cierra:

"Mood."

@ni_zhne:

"The joy and this is contagious. Congratulations to your family."

Bride takes center stage with breathtaking dance

Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral TikTok video showcased a stunning South African bride in a figure-hugging gown at her wedding reception.

In the video, the beautiful bride demonstrates a captivating dance step with her bridesmaids beside her.

The post has gained much traction from awestruck netizens who complimented the bridal party and the wedding.

