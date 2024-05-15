A fashion designer mesmerised netizens as she displayed the dress she made that was inspired by her colleague Veekee James

The pink and silver outfit looked glamorous on her client and one would not easily detect the difference between the two outfits

Social media users commended the fashion designer as they debated on the style they preferred

A fashion designer proved her mettle as she recreated a style by talented celebrity designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James.

A lady rocks a classy pink dress made by her fashion designer. Image credit: @moh.couture_/Instagram

The original outfit was styled with a pink fabric and mesh and had silver embellishments which gave it a dazzling look.

It has a long slit in its front and its hem had silver designs on them. The mesh was quite dominant and exposed one side of her hips. Meanwhile, the other part of her hips had the pink fabric covering it.

She rocked silver shoes, earrings, and wore makeup that complemented her beauty. Her lace frontal wig looked classy on her and gave her a diva vibe.

The recreated outfit was very similar. However, Veekee James' client is slim and dark-skinned while the fashion designer's client has more weight and is light-skinned.

Netizens were impressed with the recreation and they decided which individual rocked the style better.

See both outfits in the slides below:

Netizens react

Several people have reacted to the recreated dress and its original. Legit.ng has compiled some comments below:

@youdimose.h:

"Luxury or nothing."

@mammie_samiyah:

"She actually copied you honestly."

@big_sba:

"This dress is giving main character."

@o.y.i.nkan:

"Wosh."

@contourhome_:

"Beautiful recreation. This is lovely."

@seamscoolatelier:

"You bad. I applaud you for this."

@seamscoolatelier:

"Moh, talk true. You go thief the cloth from the original owner. No lie! Cos what lovely design is this?"

