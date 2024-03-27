A bride Christabel and her asoebi ladies did not come to play as they showed off their beautiful attire for her wedding

While the celebrant wore a lovely silver dress that flowed to the ground, her asoebi ladies rocked two shades of green

They spiced up the memorable event with their interesting dance steps that were led by the bride

A bride Christabel and her asoebi ladies looked beautiful as they turned up for the special occasion in lovely outfits.

A bride and her asoebi ladies look gorgeous in their outfits and dance steps. Image credit: @ayomiic

Source: Instagram

The celebrant wore a beautiful dress with a long-sleeve design that flaunted her curves and flowed to the ground.

Her asoebi ladies were also on point as they slayed in deep green dresses which they combined with mint green 'geles'.

They all looked adorable as they danced excitedly to music played at the reception of the memorable occasion.

The bride stood in front and led her ladies to stunning dance steps that wowed her audience and netizens who watched the video. No doubt, she had great moves and showed flexibility in her dance steps.

Check out a video of the bride and asoebi ladies below:

Reactions to bride, asoebi ladies' outfits, dance

Some social media users have reacted to the outfit and dance steps of the bride and her asoebi ladies. See some of the comments below:

@ms_ceendee:

"Team bride! We won."

@miss_kaypee:

"Hot stepper."

@chisyy_:

"Fire dancers."

@alexmaur_cosmetics:

"No be small thing. The song sef na fire."

@simbiat_oy:

"I love it."

@tommy_luxury_hair:

"I love it."

@rentalsbymagna:

"Move it."

@events_by_laurel:

"She ate."

@iam_donsolar777:

"Wow, she gat the moves, it's not easy mehn."

@stephyonyi_:

"The winning team."

