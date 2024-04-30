A bride stunned netizens as her wedding videos, which showed that she was seven months pregnant, were posted online

She wore a red flowy dress that extended to the ground and exposed her bosoms, giving her an enchanting look

Her stomach was not bulging for one who was seven months pregnant and it had netizens wondering about her baby's size

A bride looked adorable as she slayed in a radiant red dress for her wedding.

Her outfit, which was designed with a corset, was patterned with long hands that had a flair at its wrist.

A bride looks gorgeous in her radiant dress and pregnancy. Image credit: @eventswithsky

Though it exposed her cleavage, the attire flowed to the ground, covering her other sensitive body parts.

The beautiful celebrant wore silver earrings and a necklace that gave her a striking look. She also stirred mixed reactions from netizens after it was stated that she was seven months pregnant.

Unlike some women who have bigger stomachs when they are seven months pregnant, this bride's stomach wasn't big.

She held a gleaming red purse that matched her outfit and struck different poses before the camera.

Check out the bride's outfit and pregnancy look in the video below:

Reactions to bride with pregnancy

Some Instagram users have reacted to the video of the bride who slayed with a seven-month pregnancy. See some of the comments below:

@nellipretty:

"You mean 7 doughnuts? As in food pregnancy? Because me I can't see baby pregnancy o."

@ralum_:

"7 months pregnancy abi my eyes are paining me? Why is her stomach looking like mine after a small meal? God help me o."

@freshveggieplus:

"My stomach when I just swallow fresh air. God bless some people sha."

@praiz_mena:

"7 months? My normal day tummy is even more visible than this."

@fabulous_stitches:

"This is us 9 months and zero bump."

@maryangel_collection:

"Where is the pregnancy?"

@ify_iva:

"Still looking for the pregnancy?"

@hibiyehdi:

"Omo, I don't tell me you people snatched her belly with corset? Because, where is the 7 months belle? and I can see a rumpled stomach under the corset..... pretty bride though."

@popsicle_moldsng:

"She’s so beautiful. Not me looking like Shrek just 5months into in my pregnancies."

