"See Belle o": Video Emerges as Heavily-Pregnant Nigerian Lady Gets Married in Style, Stirs Reactions Online
- A video from the wedding ceremony of a heavily-pregnant Nigerian lady has sent netizens into a frenzy
- The bride carried herself with pride as she knelt to present a drink to her husband as customs demands
- Many people opined that it is taboo in their traditions that a bride ties the knot while pregnant, others disagreed
An unidentified Nigerian bride has walked down the aisle with her heartthrob while being heavily pregnant.
A TikToker, @milliechinenye, shared a clip from the expectant mum's traditional wedding as she gushed over her.
In the TikTok clip, the bride was flanked by her bridesmaids as she went about her roles as tradition demanded.
A scene from the wedding showed the moment she knelt to serve her man a drink without being aided.
Legit.ng couldn't ascertain the location of the wedding at the time of making this report. The clip sparked a debate online as people expressed surprise that a Nigerian bride could get married while being pregnant.
Social media reactions
Flower said:
"Wetin she do that woman....nawa oh.
"Congrats sis."
Paragon of beauty 390 said:
"That woman standing at the background hmmmm her facial expression is saying something secondly is wrong to pay a bride price while pregnant congratulations."
Bella said:
"Seee Belle o."
Royal♥️ Nadia said:
"U will deliver like the Hebrew woman ijn congratulations Honey your home is blessed and a safe delivery baby girl."
Ifecee said:
"Congratulations dear, your tradition good ooo for my side you will give birth 1st before paying the bride price."
user6107308678834 said:
"In my culture you can not pay the bride Price for a pregnant woman. You'll have to wait till she put to birth."
Becky Anderson880 said:
"Where i come from both my Mom and my Dad tradition,
"This is a taboo.
"Your Bride price can't be paid with Pregnancy.
"Anyway Congratulation sis."
Lady planning her white wedding finds out she is pregnant
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had found out about her pregnancy while planning her wedding.
The lady said that the intending bride has been thinking of aborting the pregnancy as it will become a problem if the church finds out.
To show how complex the whole situation is, she revealed that the lady's fiance is also a youth leader in the said church.
Source: Legit.ng