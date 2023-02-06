A video from the wedding ceremony of a heavily-pregnant Nigerian lady has sent netizens into a frenzy

The bride carried herself with pride as she knelt to present a drink to her husband as customs demands

Many people opined that it is taboo in their traditions that a bride ties the knot while pregnant, others disagreed

An unidentified Nigerian bride has walked down the aisle with her heartthrob while being heavily pregnant.

A TikToker, @milliechinenye, shared a clip from the expectant mum's traditional wedding as she gushed over her.

Nigerian lady marries while heavily pregnant. Photo Credit: @milliechinenye

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok clip, the bride was flanked by her bridesmaids as she went about her roles as tradition demanded.

A scene from the wedding showed the moment she knelt to serve her man a drink without being aided.

Legit.ng couldn't ascertain the location of the wedding at the time of making this report. The clip sparked a debate online as people expressed surprise that a Nigerian bride could get married while being pregnant.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Flower said:

"Wetin she do that woman....nawa oh.

"Congrats sis."

Paragon of beauty 390 said:

"That woman standing at the background hmmmm her facial expression is saying something secondly is wrong to pay a bride price while pregnant congratulations."

Bella said:

"Seee Belle o."

Royal♥️ Nadia said:

"U will deliver like the Hebrew woman ijn congratulations Honey your home is blessed and a safe delivery baby girl."

Ifecee said:

"Congratulations dear, your tradition good ooo for my side you will give birth 1st before paying the bride price."

user6107308678834 said:

"In my culture you can not pay the bride Price for a pregnant woman. You'll have to wait till she put to birth."

Becky Anderson880 said:

"Where i come from both my Mom and my Dad tradition,

"This is a taboo.

"Your Bride price can't be paid with Pregnancy.

"Anyway Congratulation sis."

