Fashion

Bride Adorns 3-in-1 Dress For Wedding, Looks Glamorous, Netizens React: "I'm Going for This"

by  Enenaite Blessing
  • A bride Christabel looked lovely as she wore a three-in-one dress for her wedding and she displayed all three styles
  • In a video shared online, she was seen wearing the first design as she stepped outside the church with her groom
  • She displayed the second style which was without the cape that the first one had, and during the reception, she showed off the third style

A beautiful bride Christabel gave off three gorgeous looks in her wedding dress which captivated the hearts of netizens.

A bride stuns many with her lovely dress
A bride wows netizens with her creative wedding dress. Image credit: @ebbridals
Source: Instagram

In a video shared on Instagram, she was seen wearing a stunning white dress that flowed to the ground and had a lovely cape. She smiled at intervals as she walked outside the church with her groom.

For her second look, she removed the cape and wore a long detachable material behind her that gave her a glamorous look.

When it was time to step into the reception hall, she removed the extra design and was left with her dress alone. She made a beautiful bride while her groom looked dapper in his white suit and black trousers.

Check out the bride's 3-in-1 wedding dress in the video below:

Bride's dress gets flattery comments

Several netizens loved the classy wedding dress and they made nice comments about it. See some of their reactions below:

@dima_fashions:

"Perfect dress for churches that have wedding rules and regulations."

@_graceyama:

"I love it. I don’t have the strength to keep changing outfits."

@bellakeshy_:

"Christabel's are exceptional."

@nkiruolumideojo:

"They are all so pretty. Slide 1 is stunning!"

@chibuzo_amugo:

"Beautiful couple. Blessings galore."

@licia_cakes:

"Her wedding dress is so beautiful."

@elvira__atelier:

"This is really beautiful."

@damilola_merbella:

"I’m going for this."

@dmjstyledit_:

"This is so beautiful."

@jckawealth:

"This is glamorous."

@africanwaistline:

"I love it!"

Bride's beautiful dress leaves netizens impressed

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a beautiful bride had gone viral due to the nature of her style, and social media users can't get enough.

In the video, the bride was seen sporting a high-neck dress with a long cathedral veil and a soft glam makeup.

The video, which has been trending, attracted beautiful compliments from netizens who found the dress beautiful.

Source: Legit.ng

