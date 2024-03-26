Bride Adorns 3-in-1 Dress For Wedding, Looks Glamorous, Netizens React: "I'm Going for This"
- A bride Christabel looked lovely as she wore a three-in-one dress for her wedding and she displayed all three styles
- In a video shared online, she was seen wearing the first design as she stepped outside the church with her groom
- She displayed the second style which was without the cape that the first one had, and during the reception, she showed off the third style
A beautiful bride Christabel gave off three gorgeous looks in her wedding dress which captivated the hearts of netizens.
In a video shared on Instagram, she was seen wearing a stunning white dress that flowed to the ground and had a lovely cape. She smiled at intervals as she walked outside the church with her groom.
For her second look, she removed the cape and wore a long detachable material behind her that gave her a glamorous look.
When it was time to step into the reception hall, she removed the extra design and was left with her dress alone. She made a beautiful bride while her groom looked dapper in his white suit and black trousers.
Check out the bride's 3-in-1 wedding dress in the video below:
Bride's dress gets flattery comments
Several netizens loved the classy wedding dress and they made nice comments about it. See some of their reactions below:
@dima_fashions:
"Perfect dress for churches that have wedding rules and regulations."
@_graceyama:
"I love it. I don’t have the strength to keep changing outfits."
@bellakeshy_:
"Christabel's are exceptional."
@nkiruolumideojo:
"They are all so pretty. Slide 1 is stunning!"
@chibuzo_amugo:
"Beautiful couple. Blessings galore."
@licia_cakes:
"Her wedding dress is so beautiful."
@elvira__atelier:
"This is really beautiful."
@damilola_merbella:
"I’m going for this."
@dmjstyledit_:
"This is so beautiful."
@jckawealth:
"This is glamorous."
@africanwaistline:
"I love it!"
Bride's beautiful dress leaves netizens impressed
Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a beautiful bride had gone viral due to the nature of her style, and social media users can't get enough.
In the video, the bride was seen sporting a high-neck dress with a long cathedral veil and a soft glam makeup.
The video, which has been trending, attracted beautiful compliments from netizens who found the dress beautiful.
