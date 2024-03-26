A bride Christabel looked lovely as she wore a three-in-one dress for her wedding and she displayed all three styles

In a video shared online, she was seen wearing the first design as she stepped outside the church with her groom

She displayed the second style which was without the cape that the first one had, and during the reception, she showed off the third style

A beautiful bride Christabel gave off three gorgeous looks in her wedding dress which captivated the hearts of netizens.

A bride wows netizens with her creative wedding dress. Image credit: @ebbridals

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on Instagram, she was seen wearing a stunning white dress that flowed to the ground and had a lovely cape. She smiled at intervals as she walked outside the church with her groom.

For her second look, she removed the cape and wore a long detachable material behind her that gave her a glamorous look.

When it was time to step into the reception hall, she removed the extra design and was left with her dress alone. She made a beautiful bride while her groom looked dapper in his white suit and black trousers.

Check out the bride's 3-in-1 wedding dress in the video below:

Bride's dress gets flattery comments

Several netizens loved the classy wedding dress and they made nice comments about it. See some of their reactions below:

@dima_fashions:

"Perfect dress for churches that have wedding rules and regulations."

@_graceyama:

"I love it. I don’t have the strength to keep changing outfits."

@bellakeshy_:

"Christabel's are exceptional."

@nkiruolumideojo:

"They are all so pretty. Slide 1 is stunning!"

@chibuzo_amugo:

"Beautiful couple. Blessings galore."

@licia_cakes:

"Her wedding dress is so beautiful."

@elvira__atelier:

"This is really beautiful."

@damilola_merbella:

"I’m going for this."

@dmjstyledit_:

"This is so beautiful."

@jckawealth:

"This is glamorous."

@africanwaistline:

"I love it!"

Bride's beautiful dress leaves netizens impressed

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a beautiful bride had gone viral due to the nature of her style, and social media users can't get enough.

In the video, the bride was seen sporting a high-neck dress with a long cathedral veil and a soft glam makeup.

The video, which has been trending, attracted beautiful compliments from netizens who found the dress beautiful.

Source: Legit.ng