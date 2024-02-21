A Nigerian lady has shared how she got pregnant one month after her husband paid her bride price

According to the funny lady, her husband didn't allow her to enjoy their 'fresh' union before getting her pregnant

Netizens who watched the video stormed the comments section to share similar experiences

A Nigerian lady has flaunted her baby bump on TikTok after getting pregnant just one week after her husband paid her bride price.

The lady identified as @king__barbie on TikTok, jokingly stated that she never got to enjoy her marriage.

Lady gets pregnant 1 month after union

According to the lady, she got pregnant just one month after her husband paid her bride price.

While flaunting her baby bump, the lady lamented that her husband never allowed her to enjoy the marriage before putting a baby in her womb.

She captioned the video:

"Me trying to explain how my husband got me pregnant one month after paying my bride prices. He no even allow me to enjoy marriage small.”

Reactions trail video of pregnant woman

The comments section was filled with reactions from netizens who shared their thoughts about her experience.

Amanda said:

“Story of my life, my own 2 weeks later na belle show, na wedding night oga take score.”

Reign reacted:

“At least he even paid your bride price, a win is a win.”

Maureen said:

“Don't cry don't cry.”

Faith wanyama said:

“To us who were already pregnant.”

Preciousgifted reacted:

“Sorry He just wanted his village people to know his active.”

Timz signatures said:

“My own na inside d same month I get belle ooo make whona help me.”

Pretty Adabl said:

“Exactly what happened to me.”

Savage_@76 commented:

“No put me for talk, he do the best for you girl.”

Mummy Iruka said:

“You're not alone on this table.”

Source: Legit.ng