Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is a fashionista taking her brand to another level with her fabulous outfits

The mother of two displayed her beauty in an exquisite brown outfit that showed that she was in her baby girl era

Regina is not only conscious of the attire he wears, but her accessories mean a lot to her and she blends them appropriately

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels does not have a limit when it comes to colours and she flaunted her beautiful looks in a brown outfit in her latest post on social media.

Regina Daniels looks beautiful in her outfits. Image credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The attire comprised a top with buttons in its middle and had a bra cup design. A high-waist trouser with a zip at its side blended with the top which had a rope at its back.

She rocked a bob hairstyle, silver chain, and ring that gave her a splendid look. The beautiful mother of two painted her nails and wore black shoes that looked stylish on her.

Regina noted that she was a market woman selling her goods and her fans commenting on her good looks.

See Regina Daniels' brown outfit in the slides below:

Fans, colleagues react to Regina's pictures

Many fans and colleagues of the role interpreter have commented on her outfit. See some of the comments below:

@eveesin:

"Oh my!"

@dmfvictor:

"If you like Regina, drop a heart emoji."

@tochi_lifestyle:

"If I marry this kind of woman, I’ll be allergic to cheating."

@ada_bekee06:

"Regina is effortlessly beautiful button >>>"

@sweezzy1:

"See body ooo see body."

@konjabills:

"Fine girl na money kill am no bi Cho Cho show workings."'

@ihemenancy:

'Beautiful."

@fatiahchindo:

"See body, see skin. See person like mermaid. Sometimes God can take his time creating people o. Charlie, omo you too beautiful."

Source: Legit.ng