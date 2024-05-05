The All Progressive Congress youth movement in Zamfara state has absorbed itself from the protest staged at EFCC's office on Friday

The protesters demanded that the corruption case against the former governor of the state, Dr Bello Matawalle, be reopened and dug into anew

The EFCC acknowledged the protesters' letter, promising the commission's commitment to try and find any lead they could pursue in the case

The All Progressive Congress' youth wing in Zamfara has publicly stated that the protesters who hit the Economic and Financial Crime Commission headquarters in Abuja on Friday, May 3, are not from their group.

The protesters trooped to the anti-graft office seeking a renewed investigation into the corruption case against the former governor of the state, Dr Bello Matawalle.

The APC youth movement in Zamfara declares their unflinching support for the former leader of the state

The group states clearly that it has no relations with the demonstrators and clarifies that they were definitely hired to stage the act.

Abubakar Gusau, the chairman of the Zamfara APC Youth Movement, in a public address on Saturday, May 4, explained that the sponsors of the objectors are out for the good image of the former governor, The Cable News reported.

Gusau noted that Matawalle has never been found wanting in any of his dealings by any court, recalling that there is a standing injunction that restrains any agency from digging into his time in office.

He said:

"There is no documentary evidence where the former governor was indicted for misappropriation, misapplication, and embezzlement of public funds for personal enrichment. Furthermore, there is no Judiciary Commission of Inquiry or anti-graft agency in Zamfara State where Dr Bello Matawalle was indicted for alleged corruption."

The chairman then went on to challenge anyone to come forward with anything they may have against Matawalle, mentioning boldly that they would never be able to come up with any as there is none.

