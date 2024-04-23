A clip from a movie shoot featuring Regina Daniels and her ex-boyfriend Somadina Adinma getting married has surfaced online

In the trending video, Regina Daniels was spotted rocking a gown, while Somadina Adinma spotted a suit to match

The fun video of the Nollywood stars has spurred reactions as some netizens claimed Regina looked happy with Somadina

Nollywood stars and former lovers Regina Daniels and Somadina Adinma are trending on social media over a clip from a movie they both featured in.

The fun video showed the mother of two, who is married to businessman and politician Ned Nwoko, rocking a wedding gown as a lady helped her with her make-up.

A clip showed an excited Somadina who spotted a suit speaking unheard words in Regina's ears like a real-life couple as she beamed with smiles.

Another clip showed Regina and her ex-lover posing for pictures like a newly wedded couple.

Watch the video of Regina Daniels and her ex, Somadina Adinma acting like a newly wedded couple below:

Recall that Regina made headlines after she shared the flyer of her movie titled 'My First Love' featuring Somadima.

Reactions trail Regina Daniels and Somadima Adinma's video

Read some of the reactions Legit.ng captured below:

tufab:

"In all of this, Prince Ned Is a very understanding man to still allow his wife be friends with her childhood love, & even act love movies together. Awww that’s so sweet. He just dy do the boy long throatttttttt. From Ex to Big Sister."

chisom__z:

"Ned is commenting with fake accounts ."

isibor____:

"Na now I understand why Ned want make them legalize gun."

bllacross:

"Kudos to Ned, he married this girl and didn’t limit her lifestyle in anyway."

queen_loveth1:

"This will really Boost the movie views Very wise Business idea."

lashaffairby_lush:

"This is her career , and her husband is very supportive, so happy for her."

