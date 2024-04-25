Doris Simeon, who relocated to the US in 2018, has finally revealed why she left Nigeria

The mum of one also shared how it has not been easy living in the US, as she listed more than three jobs she had done to make ends meet

Doris Simeon, who is now a social worker, also spoke on her love life, among others, stirring reactions from fans

Nollywood actress Doris Simeon, who made headlines in 2018 after she unexpectedly relocated to the US in a recent video, explained the reason behind her action.

During a chat with her male colleague Kunle Afod, Doris, who now resides in Maryland in the US, revealed she relocated to move closer to her son, David, who is now 16.

Doris Simeon says she relocated to the US to be closer to her son. Credit: @doris_simeon

Source: Instagram

Doris Simeon says life in the US is not easy

The actress, who shared some of the things she missed about Nigeria, including the roadside foods, family and friends, said she has had to take up different jobs to survive.

Doris, who listed more than three different jobs, including working as a delivery person and hair stylist, among others, revealed she is currently a social worker.

The mother of one, who was formerly in a relationship with Daniel Ademinokan, also hinted that she now has a man in her life.

Watch video of Doris Simeon speaking on her relocation to the US below:

Reactions as Doris Simeon speaks on moving to the US

In reaction to the video, many of the actress's fans were excited to finally hear from her. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

afriqueen223:

"I love Doris Simeon—beautiful and wonderful talent."

ifeoluwaoluwagbemiga6458:

"I miss seeing her on my tv screen. Her calmness is worth emulating. Such a great character back in the days."

amadeyemi2113:

"Doris Simeon remains a lovely soul as ever. Met her about 8yrs ago, and she was quite courteous and receptive."

olufunkeo8246:

"I appreciate you for taking a bold steps to be in USA with ur lovely son. God will continue to be with u and ur son in Jesus Name amen."

folakemiajitoni5242:

"True beauty never fade. I love your natural being."

olugbengagbadamosi1038:

"Despite her age, she is still pretty even without makeup."

Doris Simeon’s ex-husband marries for the 3rd time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Daniel Ademinokan made headlines after getting married for the third time.

According to reports, the filmmaker walked down the aisle with a new bride named Tope.

A video from their wedding ceremony made the rounds online.

Source: Legit.ng