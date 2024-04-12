Nollywood actor Jude Orhorha has opened up on the fashion accessory he cannot be caught wearing

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also spoke about what influences his sense of style and his favourite fashion accessory

Jude, who is also a filmmaker, spoke about whether he has even been involved in a case of what I ordered versus what I got, among other issues

Veteran Nollywood actor Jude Orhorha has shared what influences the kind of outfits he wears.

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also spoke about the fashion items that he cannot be caught wearing and his favourite fashion accessories, among other issues.

Jude Orhorha shares what influences the kind of clothes he wears. Image credit: @therealjorhorha

Source: Instagram

I love sunglasses -Jude reveals

The movie star revealed that though he cannot be caught wearing earrings, he loves sunglasses. He said:

"My favourite fashion accessory is sunglasses. I cannot be caught wearing earrings."

Jude, who is also a filmmaker, spoke about what informs his sense of style. In his words:

"As an actor, my fashion style is influenced by a combination of my personal taste which is Afrocentric and I also work closely with a stylist to curate looks that align with my brand."

Does Jude prefer English or traditional outfits?

Speaking on whether he prefers to rock traditional wear or English outfits most of the time, he said:

"Most times, I blend both English and traditional outfits."

He also shared that he has never been involved in a case of what I ordered versus what I got.

