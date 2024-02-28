Gospel singer Mike Abdul has shared what his favourite fashion accessory is and noted that he has many of it

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also revealed that he has never been bullied in the music industry

He further said that contracts between record labels and their artists can be handled amicably without drama

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Mike Abdul has shared that the fashion item he loves the most is his shoes.

Mike Abdul speaks on his favourite fashion accessory, and other issues. Image credit: @mikeabdulnaija/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also noted that despite the complaints of bullying in the music industry, he has never experienced such. He also proffered a solution to the issue.

I've different shoe brands - Mike reveals

The 47-year-old revealed that he is a lover of shoes and he has them in various brands.

"I think it will be my shoes. I love shoes and I have different brands but I am not particular about their names. I just buy what I see and what I like."

Speaking on the kind of fashion item he may want to adorn but being a public figure limits him from wearing them, he said:

"There is no item I want to wear that I don't wear. I don't have any restrictions in this regard. I like nice bracelets and I wear them."

Mike speaks on bullying in the industry

In 2023, the topic of bullying in the music industry was rampant and it was ignited by the death of singer Mohbad. There were accusations that the gospel music industry was not left out. Speaking about if he had any of such, Mike said:

"Well, I heard last year about bullying and there were suggestions it was happening in gospel music industry. However, I have never experienced it. I only heard about it and I felt it should be addressed."

Furthermore, he proffered solution to the issue, highlighting the relationship between a sponsor and his artist. He said:

"The sponsors of music who are stakeholders are thinking that they have spent so much and they have to be very strict with the artiste's look and all the person does. The artiste may not agree with that and would insist that he or she cannot be told what to do or wear. The company may insist that if their artiste goes ahead with his or her decision, it may lose money.

The singer also spoke about the mindset of the artiste while noting that the issues should be addressed.

The artiste may be thinking for his or her own good too because it may feel like the person is being caged. These issues should be addresses and conversations should be held. Even contracts that feel good at first, when one starts feeling uncomfortable with it, one should request that it should be revisited. It's a legal call one can make."

Mike Abdul speaks on fashion Influences

In an earlier interview with Legit.ng, Mike had opened up on what influences the kind of outfits he adorns.

He shared the need to dress decently, not just because of his Christian faith, but for the sake of humanity.

Abdul also revealed his plans to start up an idea where he can connect more with his fans, among other issues.

Source: Legit.ng