Popular gospel singer Mike Abdul has opened up on what influences the kind of outfits he adorns

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also shared the need to dress decently, not just because of his Christian faith, but for the sake of humanity

He also revealed his plans to start up an idea where he can connect more with his fans, among other issues

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Mike Abdul has shared his desire to always adorn decent attires because people are addressed the way they dress.

In an interview with Legit.ng, the singer, who is known for his energetic performances, also opened up on his desire to reach out more to his fans, among other issues.

Mike reveals his love for decent outfits

The 47-year-old singer spoke on if he has ever been cautious about what he wears because of his Christian faith. He said:

"I don't think it is just because of my faith. I think because of humanity and decency, there is a way we should dress. The way one is dressed is the way one will be addressed."

He recalled an incident that involved the Lagos state government and its decision to retain only decent-looking humans on the streets.

"I remembered that there was a time the Lagos state government decided to pick up people who looked indecent. They were looking for mad men and decided to take them off the streets. Mistakenly, they picked some people who dressed like the people the government were after. Their dressing made some people to think that they were also mad. It is good to appear good for one self and for the society."

What influences Mike's fashion sense?

The gospel artiste, who has a flair for Fuji music, also spoke on what influences the kind of outfits he adorns. He said:

"I like to be comfortable and I like simplicity. I want to tell my target audience that I am one of them. I look like what some of my fans desire and I design it better. I also make it more appealing to culture and more responsible."

Mike shares his latest music

The singer, who had previously reacted to singer Tiwa Savage's explanation of her song 'Somebody Son', shared his latest song and his desire to reach out more to his audience. In his words:

"My latest song is titled 'Ojoro' and it features Clement Whyte. It's a story of Easter and how God stepped in to salvage man from the tricks of the enemy knowing that it will be difficult to accomplish by our will and flesh. Having a podcast is a way of keeping one's target audience close. I think it makes sense. I do not have plans for a podcast yet but I am thinking of starting one soon."

Music Abdul says Ghanaians love Nigerian music

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mike had stated that Ghana is more peaceful than Nigeria.

He said that there is more serenity and orderliness in Ghana than Nigeria.

Also, he revealed that Ghanaians love Nigerian music a lot as he heard them play not only Nigerian hip hop songs, but also oldies.

