When it comes to style, age is just a number, and nobody proves this better than Nollywood veteran actor Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as RMD.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The actor has consistently showcased his impeccable fashion sense over the years, whether he's rocking a sharp suit or a casual outfit.

Photos of RMD. Credit: @mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

RMD's style has evolved over time, but one thing remains constant: he always manages to pull off a swaggy look effortlessly.

In this article, we take a closer look at six of RMD's coolest swaggy looks that prove that age is no barrier to looking stylish and timeless.

Join us as we explore the iconic style statements of one of Nigeria's most beloved actors.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Look 1: RMD in beige loungewear

In these first set of photos, the actor keeps his style breeze in this beige set.

The garb featured an oversize shirt and baggy pants which he paired with white dad sandals

Look 2: RMD in athleisure fit

In this photo, he dons a black ensemble with white strip cuffs.

The look which is part of the trendy athleisure designs in the fashion world, sees pretty suave on the actor as he accessorises with sunglasses.

Look 3: RMD in blue denim look

The actor models a blue denim lounge wear in these photos.

The ensemble comprise a long shirt with front pockets over a pair of baggy pants and white sneakers.

Look 4: RMD in black denim ensemble

Here, the actor went all gangster with his take on denim street style.

With a black cap and some sleek sunnies, he rocked this swaggy two-piece ensemble with some chunky platform shoes.

Look 5: RMD rocks all-black ensemble

Two-piece outfits are the actor's thing and he slays them effortlessly.

Here, he sports a black lounge wear with neck jewellry, some geek glasses and black leather shoes.

Look 6: RMD in dungarees

Looking like a swaggy version of Super Mario, the actor sported a denim dungaree over a red t-shirt.

He accessorised with a deep blue cap worn backwards in true rebel style, and a pair of colourful kicks.

RMD surely understands this fashion thing!

Promoting cultural diversity: 9 times Ebuka Obi-Uchendu served looks in traditional attire

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a popular Nigerian TV host and fashion icon, has not only made a name for himself in the media industry but also in the fashion world. His style is not only fashionable but also represents his culture and heritage.

In his numerous appearances on TV shows and events, he has showcased Nigeria's rich cultural diversity by wearing traditional outfits from different Nigerian tribes.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at nine times Ebuka represented Nigerian tribes with his stunning attire.

Source: Legit.ng