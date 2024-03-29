Relationship expert Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has opened up about her experience in Lekki, Lagos

She revealed that the area is an overhyped slum and nothing is happening there compared to the mainland

Her complaints about the state of the environment and water conditions in the place got the support of netizens

Popular Nigerian relationship coach Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has shared what it felt like to live in Lekki, a high-class area in Lagos state.

Blessing CEO looks cool in her outfits. Image credit: @officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

According to the mother of two, the mainland area of the state is better than the island, and men in the former area are better than those in the latter.

In a video she shared on TikTok, she described Lekki as a glorified slum with bad water and environmental issues that haven't been tackled.

She noted that nothing is happening on the island, compared to the mainland where guys have more money to spend. Moreover, people live fake lives on the island. Some of her fans agreed with her as they shared their experiences.

Check out the video of Blessing CEO speaking about Lekki below:

Blessing's Lekki comment gets mixed reactions

Several people have reacted to Blessing CEO's video about Lekki. See some of the reactions below:

@chidimmachekwubec:

"E b like say your rent won expire."

@omojeje77:

"But why you always lie by using filters instead of real video capturing?"

@Lonasbeauty

"Chai, CEO I too love you. you nor lie ajeh."

@Quin Moët:

"You’ve been the only person who has said the truth about Lagos. I have been in Lagos since I was eight years old. There’s nothing in Lagos. That’s why I left for school and never returned back after school."

@STRANGE3X:

"What she said is true. Their water is really bad. I'm allergic to the water even. I got really sick just for only the water and it smells."

@angelugozi:

"I was hearing island I park come there. For years, as I am talking to you, last two months, I park go back to mainland."

@Only1life:

"That's your experience but other people have better experiences like myself."

@Damsel:

"Na you start with the fake life babe, so, let us wey never start the fake life to start in peace."

@Atule:

"If you want real money spender come mainland, odogwus reside here."

Blessing CEO lashes out at Verydarkman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blessing CEO had weighed in on the newly formed friendship between Davido and Verydarkman.

The Afrobeats star flew the internet sensation into Lagos on a private jet and hosted him in a 5-star hotel.

In reaction, Blessing CEO said Verydarkman will learn the hard way, describing him as a tool being used.

Source: Legit.ng