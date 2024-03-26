Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson got the admiration of many following her kind gestures to her senior colleague Patience Ozokwo

Overwhelmed by the quality of lush gifts and the bundle of money she received from her industry daughter, Patience burst out in tears

The veteran went on to narrate the bumpy-sweet relationship she has shared with the vibrant movie star

Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson has gone far and beyond to prove her love for her senior colleague Patience Ozokwo.

The vibrant young mum shared an emotional video of herself appreciating the veteran for her long years of friendship and tutelage.

Patience Ozokwo receives gifts from Mercy Johnson. Credit: @mercyjohnson, @Patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, Patience Ozokwo was spotted lounging on a couch holding a heap of brand-new African print materials still sealed and a bundle of naira notes. All these were given to her by the Sweet Mango Dumebi star.

Stunned by the lush gifts received, the elderly warm showers prayers and appreciation on her industry daughter, who knelt down to absorb the blessings.

Patience further gave a detailed account of how Mercy, after an argument, came on bowing and begged for forgiveness immediately after they got to their destination.

She revealed that this wasn’t the first time Mercy has given gifts despite people being jealous of their relationship and trying to break them on different occasions.

See the video here:

Many react to Mercy Johnson’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Alrufai Adnan Adam:

"This is the best actress I always love watching their movies and may Allah continue to protect you and bless both of you."

Innocent Eze:

"Forgive people's mistakes and God forgive... Bless people the way you are blessing me. This words touched me. Kai.."

Osagioduwa Loveth Amayo:

"Amen. A prayer of a mother can never go wrong on their children. Thanks for this prayers from the bottom of your heart."

Abigail Edet:

"Oh my goodness. I was in bank n i won't not control my tear when watching this video. The prayer hit me I swear. God bless you both."

Sonia Achifon:

"Amen to that prayer.Look at me been so emotional. Must people don't know how to appreciate because the know they can afford what is been given to them."

Mercy Johnson, husband rock matching outfit

Legit.ng had reported that Johnson and her husband, Okojie got fans talking with a new picture uploaded on social media. In the collage, she and her man were wearing blue traditional wear.

The actress made her ankara into a gown with multi-colored buttons while her husband wore an agbada and black cap with black shoes.

Source: Legit.ng