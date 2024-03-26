Pelumi Nubi, the Nigerian lady who is driving in her car from London, UK, to Lagos, has reportedly been involved in a car crash

The adventurer shared snippets of the incident on her TikTok account, showing her battered car parked at a spot

Also, in the video, someone was seen lying in what appeared to be a stretcher in an ambulance as a siren noise filled the air

Pelumi Nubi, the courageous Nigerian lady driving her car from London to Lagos, was involved in an accident.

Pelumi shared a disturbing video on her TikTok accounting, asking her numerous fans to say a prayer for her.

Pelumi shared a video of her battered car. Photo credit: TikTok/Pelumi Nubi.

Source: TikTok

Without giving details of where and how the incident happened, Pelumi shared disturbing snippets of her battered car.

The car was parked at a spot, and also, there was someone lying in what looked like an ambulance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The last scene in the video showed a place looking like a hospital with medical equipment beeping and health works standing around.

Her fans on TikTok were worried after they saw the video, and many of them took to the comment section to pray for her quick recovery.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Pelumi's video

@Tee - Kay Campbell said:

"OMG!! How come? You're covered in the blood of Jesus. No weapon formed against you shall prosper. You shall arrive Lagos in sound health in Jesus name."

@Tolani commented:

"I’m really scared for Pelumi right now."

@ellz said:

"God that allowed you start this journey would see you through it in Jesus name."

@Posh commented:

"What happened now hope she didn't sleep on the road due to exhaustion?"

@Oluwatomisin Folayan said:

"Pelumi oooooo..... Jesus Christ and some people still think this world isn't spiritual. Dear Lord please keep her safe, protect her in all ways. Do not let any evil befall her. Amen."

Ghanaians journey to London by car

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that 13 Ghanaians drove all the way from Accra to London and arrived after an incredible 16 days on the road.

The Ghanaians set out on the journey with strong passion, and their story quickly went viral on the internet.

On Sunday, August 6, the 13-member team, which included 12 men and one woman, arrived in London.

Source: Legit.ng