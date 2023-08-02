Relationship expert Blessing CEO, in a recent interview, opened up on why most men cheat on their wives

According to Blessing CEO, many men cheat for ego, not because they don't love their wives as called for a law against unfaithful men

The relationship expert statement has sparked mixed reactions from netizens, as many criticised her

Popular relationship expert Blessing Okoro better known as Blessing CEO has caused a stir with a video where she spoke about why Nigerian men cheat.

Blessing, during an interview on Arise TV, boldly claimed many Nigerian men cheat not because they don't love their wives but for fun and their ego.

According to the self-acclaimed relationship expert, men cheat because of the distractions they face in their marriage as she called for a law against unfaithfulness in marriages.

She said:

‘’A lot of men cheat for ego, for fun. Not because they don’t love their wife or their wives are not curvy, it’s just lawless in the country that gives them the confidence to cheat. “The fact is, if the law states that men who cheat will be jailed for 20 years, you’ll see that men can be faithful.”

Watch the video from her interview below:

Netizens react as Blessing CEO claims men cheat for fun

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

dekpeSolo1:

"Next week she'll say if your husband cheating do same thing."

OlamideBright8:

"If theres a law that says, if you file for a divorce, you will get nothing and go the same way you came in, you will see so many marriages won’t fail ."

bravoo_medoo:

"This cheating thing don tire me. Will cheating ever end? Women, if cheating will break your home pray to be with that man that will never cheat on you."

ala_osaro:

"True, but the women on the other hand should not outrightly accept that else it becomes a norm and the man drifts away."

younggo45935692:

"I can’t never cheat on my wife if I try am make condm burst ."

