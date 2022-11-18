A video of a group of three ladies has trended online over their jaw-dropping makeup transformation

In the video, they are seen with visible spots and dark patches under their eyes and cheeks

The transformation which saw them sporting green eyeshadows left internet users with mixed feelings

As the art of makeup continues to evolve, it appears many enthusiasts are devising new ways to keep people enthralled.

A video which has since gone viral on social media shows the transformation of three young ladies.

Photos of the ladies before the makeup transformation. Credit: @asoebi_and_ankara_styles

Source: Instagram

In the trending clip, the ladies are seen with dark spots and patches on their faces, looking animated as they gear up to wow internet users.

The end result which sees them sporting flawless makeup with neon green eyeshadows has left quite a number of people stunned.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to the makeup transformation video

While some people were impressed by their makeup skills, there are some who believe that the before look was enhanced with makeup too.

Check out some comment below:

___vitamiindee:

"God forgive me ..na the old face I still Dey see"

jennykommy:

"Before and after are both make up."

euniemupaya:

"Makeup is a scam."

mmecham__:

"The before is make up! so is the after!"

aisharaji:

" fear women o."

_amandagem:

"I don’t get these videos. They are making a fool of themselves. To get a like or comment. It’s also letting some think the only way you look good is wearing a "wig or wearing makeup."

hy_regina:

"I was so scared watching this."

chimmyadodoo:

"Animals Dey in human form."

larrybstitches:

"They are not the same people abi."

jaytrent_official:

"I rebuke them ain't no way."

heywhysbeautypalace:

"D before Nd after are both makeup make unah calm down "

Makeup trends: 53-year-old woman appears several years younger in transformation video

The art of makeup is unarguably a magic trick that not so many are blessed with.

Well, this 53-year-old is certainly one magician whose recent makeup transformation has left many people stunned.

In a Tiktok video reposted on her Instagram page, the lady is seen making up and in a series of swift movements, transforms into perfectly-executed makeup.

Source: Legit.ng