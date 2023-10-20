Blessing CEO has weighed in on the newly formed friendship between Davido and Verydarkman

The Afrobeats star flew the internet sensation into Lagos on a private jet and hosted him in a 5-star hotel

In reaction, Blessing CEO said Verydarkman will learn the hard way, describing him as a tool being used

Nigerian relationship therapist Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has taunted the viral internet sensation Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, over his recent hangout with Afrobeats star Davido and Cubana Chiefpreist.

Recall that Blessing and Verydarkman have been exchanging blows online for the past few days.

However, Legit.ng reported that Davido invited Verydarkman to Lagos on a private flight and lodged him in a luxury hotel.

Verydarkman shared videos of him partying in Lagos with Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest. The trio had a relaxed time as they danced and jollied together in one of the fun spots in Lagos.

Blessing CEO was not impressed and returned online to attack the newly formed relationship between the Unavailable hitmaker and the TikToker. She brazenly asserted that she had the means and resources to enjoy Verydarkman's lifestyle.

Blessing further claimed that Davido and his gang were only using Verydarkman as a tool to gain from his social media attention.

Considering his loquaciousness, she confidently predicted that a fight would soon occur between the social media influencer and the musician.

The self-acclaimed love guru also predicted that Davido would use and dump VDM.

Davido asks Verydarkman to stay longer in the 5-Star hotel

Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, best known as Davido, has continued to surprise netizens with the regal treatment he gave Verydarkman.

Legit.ng had reported that the DMW executive sponsored the sensational TikToker on a private jet from Abuja to Lagos.

The excited young man went live on Instagram to show off the opulent interiors of the hotel room that the musician provided.

