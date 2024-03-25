Celebrity stylist Mimi Okeren has opened up on how he felt stylish a cross-dresser Bobrisky

His outfit won the media personality the Best-Dressed Female at actress Eniola Ajao's movie premiere which is currently causing a buzz

He also shared how much he charged Bobrisky for the outfit and how he feels about the buzz his attire is causing

Popular Nigerian fashion illustrator and stylist Mimi Okeren has opened up on what it cost him to make the black outfit a popular cross-dresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky.

Bobrisky's stylist Mimi Okeren reveals the price of his client's dress at a movie premiere. Image credit: mimiokeren1, bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also spoke about how he felt when his client won the Best-Dressed Female at the Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao's Beast Of Two Worlds (Ajakaju) movie premiere.

Mimi reveals the cost of Bobrisky's attire

The fashion illustrator noted that this particular outfit cost the cross-dresser N5m to make. In his words:

""It is my first time styling Bobrisky and the first time became a hit. This is the most expensive outfit I have made for Bobrisky and it costs N5m. I made the creative ideas. It was done on Saturday. Cause that's when Bob called me to style him for Eniola Ajao's movie premiere."

Speaking on the inspiration behind the outfit, he said:

"My love for black inspired the outfit."

Mimi speaks on Bob's outfit controversy

The stylist also spoke about how he felt when Bobrisky won the best-dressed female at the event and the controversies that followed his winning. In his words:

"It means art was created. Its simply art, and art is genderless. A whole lot were triggered, but they indicated the dress and styling is amazing. The whole controversy puts more spotlight on my brand. Also, it is because I am a fashion stylist, i did what my client contacted me to do."

Mimi Okeren designs costume using wood

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mimi Okeren created a unique costume using wood as part of the materials.

The costume showcases the illustrator's ability to think outside the box and transform ordinary materials into wearable art.

In a chat with Legit.ng, he explained the inspiration behind the eccentric wood design.

Source: Legit.ng