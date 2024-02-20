Global site navigation

"Amazing": Fashion Illustrator Mimi Okeren Designs Classy White Outfits on Jayz and Beyonce
Fashion

"Amazing": Fashion Illustrator Mimi Okeren Designs Classy White Outfits on Jayz and Beyonce

by  Enenaite Blessing
  • Fashion stylist and illustrator Mimi Okeren showed the stuff he is made of as he gave a style illustration on American singers Jay Z and Beyonce
  • The celebrity couple looked dazzling as Jay Z adorned a white suit and shoes, while Beyonce wore classy white dresses
  • Both of them rocked a hat to complement their outfits, and fans were wowed by the beautiful illustration

Nigerian fashion illustrator and stylist Mimi Okeren displayed his love for creativity as he designed a style illustration on American music icons Shawn Carter, aka Jay Z, and Beyonce Knowles.

Mimi Okeren creates fashion illustration of Beyonce and Jay Z
Mimi Okeren makes illustration of Beyonce and Jay Z. Image credit: @mimiokeren1/Instagram
Source: Instagram

The 'Single Ladies' crooner was adorned in white dresses with a cape that flowed to the ground. Her dress was also combined with long white hand gloves and a hat. Meanwhile, her husband was adorned in a white jacket, white shoes, and a hat.

They looked gorgeous as Jay Z held a stylish walking stick and Beyonce rocked a silver purse. The celebrity fashion illustrator posted his craft on his Instagram page with the caption:

"Illustration conceptualized and designed by Mimiokeren1. Nothing but a fashion and style obsession. Your favourite celebrity couple. White is my favourite colour. This is a white royal ensemble paired with silver. This a classy modern fresh look that can be worn to an event, red carpet, award night, music video and many more. Featuring Beyoncé and Jay Z."

Check out the style illustration on Jay Z and Beyonce by Mimi in the slides below:

Fans react to Mimi's style illustration

Several fans of the fashion designer have reacted to his style illustration on Jay Z and Beyonce. Check out some of their comments below:

@techsupplier2023:

"I don’t like. Sorry."

@sugar_bella01:

"Really cute."

@bellaa_roe:

"Amazing."

@kingzmbaeze:

"Perfect."

@lylykashmere24:

"Why Jay Z face is so deformed, it's giving enemy vibes. Watch, look at it."

@bri.jit:

"Add watermarks to your pictures boo, so you get the necessary credits for them. @mimiokeren1."

gddgyal:

"@beyonce come see."

Mimi Okeren designs costume using wood

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mimi had created a unique costume using wood as part of the materials.

The costume showcased the illustrator's ability to think outside the box and transform ordinary materials into wearable art.

In a chat with Legit.ng, he explained the inspiration behind the eccentric wood design.

