Fashion illustrator, Mimi Okeren, recently created a unique costume using wood as part of the materials

The costume showcases the illustrator's ability to think outside the box and transform ordinary materials into wearable art.

In a chat with Legit.ng, he explained the inspiration behind the eccentric wood design

When it comes to creativity in fashion, the possibilities remain endless.

Mimi Okeren is a Nigerian fashion illustrator and designer who loves to think outside the box when it comes to designing.

He recently shared photos of his latest design - a costume with plywood infusion.

Photos of the wood costume Credit: @mimiokeren1

In the photos, the fashionista is seen posing in a gloved black velvet gown with plywood framing the dress.

He accessorised with a black cap and dark sunnies.

In a chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, Okeren who described the design as 'landscape put into fashion' opened up about why he designed the unique piece.

In his words:

"This signifies that anything can be created out of the ordinary and ideas can be picked from the weirdest places. This shows a designer can create out of nothing .it can be worn to fashion shows, art displays, magazines, music videos."

Okeren revealed that the design was made out of 15 pieces of plywood.

"I turned into a carpenter that day. I don’t bother about the stress hence I am able to pull off art. If one is an artist they will understand this."

