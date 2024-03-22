Actress Mercy Johnson has given her fans something to talk about as she shared lovely pictures of her family

She, her husband, and their children were adorned in beautiful Esan outfits which they combined with beaded accessories

Several fans of the role interpreter noted that her first child Purity is now a big girl and their heights are almost the same

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie got the attention of her fans after she posted some beautiful pictures of her family on social media.

Mercy Johnson and her family look gorgeous in their attire. Image credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie.

Source: Instagram

The Kogi state indigene is married to Prince Odi Okojie from Edo state and she identifies well with his people. She also speaks his language.

In their photoshoot, Mercy wore a red dress which she combined with okuku (Benin cultural hairstyle) and it gave her a regal look. She combined her outfit with coral beads on her wrists, neck, and ears.

Her husband wore a white shirt and a multi-coloured wrapper which he tied across one part of his shoulder. He also wore coral beads on his neck.

Their children were not left out of the Esan attire as their daughters - Purity, Angel, and Divine wore red gowns which they combined with okuku and beads on their necks, wrists, and ears. The couple's son - Henry wore the same attire as his father.

Check out Mercy Johnson and her family's outfits in the slides below:

Fans react to Mercy Johnson's family outfits

Several fans of the actress have reacted to the photoshoot of herself and her family adorning Esan attire. Check out some of the comments below:

@ememobiosio:

"Omo Purity is so big."

@bettiyiana:

"Purity already has her momma’s curve."

@blask_quin:

"Purity be looking so much like mummy already. Every slide had grace, growth, and elegance."

@hems_and_threads_by_winnie:

"Aunty Mercy I'd love to style your girls too if I'm given the opportunity."

@dposhempire:

"I just saw Double Door and you make me wanna love again. Well done MJ."

@aishat_tana:

"Edo to the world o. Remain 1 pic ooo…Where are the prince and the main prince's picture? I see the Queen and princesses."

@uzee_usman:

"This is one of the most beautiful things on the internet today period."

@xpensive_lily:

"That boy's wife go hear win."

@optimistic_winnie:

"Family is truly everything."

@ladygolfer001:

"See my Purity, all grown."

@baebichika:

"See Purity, omg."

@havana_ebi:

"Beautiful family."

Source: Legit.ng