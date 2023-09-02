Mercy Johnson and Family Wow Fans As They Rock 4 Outfits in Impressive Transition Video: “Too Beautiful”
- Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has once again given fans family goals with a new video on social media
- Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a heartwarming video of herself and her family’s impressive transitions while rocking four different outfits
- Mercy Johnson and her family’s lovely video soon caught the attention of fans and many of them were in awe of it
Much loved Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her family are once again in the news over the lovely bond they share.
The movie star left many fans gushing after posting a heartwarming transition video of herself with her husband and their four kids.
The lovely family video started out with the movie star wearing her pyjamas in bed before her kids ran into her room to wake her up.
This led to mum and kids jumping on the bed and doing different fun moves before they transitioned to their second outfit. Their second look included Mercy and her kids wearing customised t-shirts explaining their positions in the family.
The celebrity family then transitioned to their third look which involved the actress rocking a lovely white jumpsuit while her daughters rocked beautiful white dresses.
They all cat-walked and danced around for a bit before they transitioned into their fourth look of the day with Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Odianosen, finally making a special appearance.
He wore a lovely brown suit to match with his son, Henry’s outfit and Mercy had also transitioned into another matching brown dress. The Okojie family were all smiles as they seemed to enjoy making the video.
In the caption of the post the actress wrote:
“Who go check am ♀️ ”
See the impressive video below:
Fans gush over Mercy Johnson’s family’s impressive transition video
It did not take long after Mercy Johnson’s family video went up for many fans and celebrities to share their thoughts on it. A number of them gushed over how beautiful they all looked.
Read some of their comments below:
enioluwaofficial:
“Obsessed!! and we love a supportive husband!❤️”
iam_jenny.c:
“Wow! How can i love this video 1million times ❤️ Beautiful Family ”
georginaibeh:
“THE BEST . You are extraordinary my woman❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
stephanieekwu:
“Who dey check an biko Mummy una too much .”
didiekanem:
“What a beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️.”
jenni_frank:
“So beautiful ❤️❤️”
empressnjamah:
“SO BEAUTIFUL .”
josephjuniorjohnson:
“Who deeeey BREATHE!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️”
Kilo.gram1:
“Wow!!! Love this.”
Achieveragnes:
“I watched this countless times .”
trendycakeaffairs:
“My favourite ❤ ♥ ❤ Too beautiful .”
Regina Daniels shows love to Mercy Johnson on 39th birthday
Mercy Johnson, recently clocked 39 and young film star, Regina Daniels celebrated her with glowing words.
On August 28, 2023, Regina took to her official Instagram page to share a lovely photo of Mercy Johnson and she accompanied it with a sweet message.
According to the fellow politician wife and mother of two, Mercy Johnson is her mummy and her mentor. Not stopping there, Regina continued to describe the celebrant with very lovely words.
Source: Legit.ng