Bride Adorns Pink Attire, Opens Her Chest, Netizens React: "Why Is Her Husband Okay With It?"
- A bride got several criticisms from netizens as she displayed her large upper body parts during her wedding
- She wore a pink outfit that was combined with flowery designs on her right chest area which were colourful
- Her groom also adorned a pink outfit that covered all his vital body parts and gave him a classy look
A bride got the attention of netizens after she exposed her upper body parts in her wedding dress.
The lady, who is quite chubby, adorned a pink attire that was combined with a flowery design on one side of her chest area.
She wore a silver hair design and silver earrings which complemented her attire. Her husband looked dapper in his pink attire which he combined with a gold wristwatch and sunglasses.
Both of them looked happy and adorable together as they posed for their photoshoot. However, several netizens shared mixed reactions about the bride's outfit.
Check out the bride's revealing outfit in the slides on Instagram:
Reaction's trail bride's revealing outfit
Several social media users have reacted to the controversial outfit of the couple. See some of the comments below:
@ms_aity:
"She has a groom; I don’t!"
@phina_uzama:
"If I was a guy and my wife dressed like this, I'd definitely be upset, cuz what's all this now?"
@s.w.d_clothing:
"Stop sewing cut out corset, if your cup is big… The tailor should have advised her to go for a normal bustier."
@arewa_smiles:
"My question is, how do some men feel comfortable with their women half naked."
@joyce_noble56:
"We done see em finish. Unto the next one."
@iwualaonyinyeyaddy:
"Very tacky."
@bbelladonah:
"Didn't the tailor take her measurement? Brestilola yi o necessary now."
@kanoel_fabrics:
"Such a beautiful fabric."
@meeyahlondon_:
"Let me see the angel that will let you enter heaven."
@weightlossandmore:
"Where do you get these dresses from.?
See the bride's pink outfit with that of her husband below:
