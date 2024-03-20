Theophilus Sunday's Jamaican fiancée has faced massive backlash from the devoted Nigerian Christian

Recall that the music minster buzzed the internet with the announcement of his engagement to his heartthrob

A lady on Elon Musk X pointed out some inappropriate details in their pre-wedding photoshoot, which spurred interesting reactions on social media

Ashley White, the Jamaican fiancée of Nigerian gospel singer Theophilus Sunday, has been called out over her pre-wedding photoshoot dress.

Legit.ng reported on Tuesday evening, March 19, that the gospel artist announced his proposal to his Jamaican lover.

Theophilus Sunday's Jamaican fiancée called out for her outfit. Credit: @theophilussunday

Source: Instagram

The pair shared their pre-wedding photo shoot ahead of their wedding. The couple dressed in white attires for the studio moment.

Ashley was modestly clothed, but her clothing revealed her shoulders due to the style of her sewn dress, which angered some Christian critics.

A lady on X, formerly Twitter, noted that Theophilus' boo's clothing was inappropriate for the wife of a gospel musician and chastised her for it.

"For me, this dress is not decent for a wife to a man of God. That's my humble opinion. Congratulations to you both".

See her post below:

Reactions trail the critic post on Theophilus Sunday's wife

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_herexcellency:

"Let’s gather and laugh this person who thinks her opinion matters in the grand scheme of things."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"One was too decent, another is not too decent! Na why dem leave una go mally foreign! Elenu ."

alicethetechychef:

"You people said Marie Bliss isn’t fashionable! Now una dey complain about this lady In this life, just DO YOU!!"

itz_kingzzz:

"The dress is very decent and she got the body for it… it’s well approved … your opinion doesn’t really matter… just wish them a happy beautiful marriage and face front."

_rukky__:

She suppose where the full armor of salvation cos na Jesus she Dey marry."

sharonjatto:

"Give her the whole armor of God to wear na. Don’t forget the helmet of salvation and gospel shoes o. Mtchew."

Source: Legit.ng