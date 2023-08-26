Nollywood's Mercy Johnson is proud to be a mum and a wife, and she doesn't hide it especially on social media

The actress melted hearts with new family photos where she rocked funny inscribed shirts with her husband and kids

The shorts described the role of each person in the house, and netizens have picked Mercy's last child as their favourite

Much loved Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson is family centered, and a look through her page sees her shamelessly showing off her politician husband Prince Odi Okojie and their four kids.

The movie star recently shared new photos on her page, with the entire family rocking t-shirts with funny inscriptions.

Mercy Johnson shares new photos of her family Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Mercy's four kids looked adorable in their shirts describing what they do to the rules in the house, with the last child Divine breaking it all.

The mum of four revealed her entire life has been captured with her in the beautiful photos.

She also wrote:

"My Family, Where Life Begins And Love Will Never End. @princeodiokojie @theokojiekids."

See photos below:

Netizens gush over Mercy Johnson's family

crazeclown:

"Love it "

charming_temi:

"‘I am the youngest, the rules don’t apply to me’. Last born no Dey obey rules❤️❤️"

moyolawalofficial:

"May God almighty continue to bless your family ❤️"

her_majestyrutheze:

"May God continue to keep and bless your family IJN "

chinneyloveofficial:

"Just look at my youngest baby"

adaezeeluke:

"Ndi oma ❤️may love never end with family "

nails__dairy:

"Who else focused on the texts on the t-shirt "

blackgoldiye:

"God bless your family always Amen."

_harry_tv:

"Happy wedding anniversary mami❤️ God bless your family ❤️"

bambi_lifestyle1:

"Last born and their guts, so all these rule no affect you in any way?"

siloraanky:

"How many mercy Johnson come Dey here like dis "

Fans spot Mercy Johnson dressed casually

Much loved actress Mercy Johnson further won the hearts of many to her after a video surfaced on social media.

The clip was made by star-struck female fans who couldn't hold it together after they spotted the actress on the street.

The mum of four was on sat and dressed like a regular woman who made a trip to the market with bags in her hands.

