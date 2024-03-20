Fashion designer Toyin Lawani shared a rice-themed attire on her Instagram page and got the attention of her fans

She is known for going the extra mile to prove a point as a celebrity stylist and it won't be surprising if she pulls off the outfit

In the picture, a lady laid with cooked rice covering some parts of her body, and it made Toyin's fans encourage her to attempt it

Popular Nigerian fashion designer and the chief executive officer of Tiannah's Place Empire, Toyin Lawani, is known for her daring styles, and she is at it again.

She posted a rice-themed attire on her Instagram page which was adorned on a lady. The attire covered the model's sensitive body parts and had a thin hand which gave her a chic look.

It is expected that Toyin would want to attempt the dress as she loves to outdo herself in the fashion industry. This is one of the reasons she calls herself the king of fashion.

She captioned the rice-themed dress:

"Rice anyone? Right now if na Lagos everyone go dey look for soup. I love it. She ate."

Check out the rice-themed attire below:

Reactions to the rice-themed outfit

Several people have reacted to the rice-themed attire posted by the fashion designer. Check out some of the comments below:

@heiswitty:

"How many bags have you cooked? Shey e remain?"

@iam_tygasej:

"Do you know how costly rice is right now?"

@baby_wealth12:

"But the rice go hot."

@omonikechioma:

"Hian as Rice take the cost for the market this time... it lovely."

@o.m.o.r.o.l.a.k.e:

"I swear."

@abio_dun29:

"Creativity at its peak."

@djnasty_:

"You look like a milky doughnut."

@goolaayo:

"One bag of rice."

@_golden_diva:

"Wow."

@catherinepiavel:

"Beautiful."

