Mercy Johnson has shared beautiful pictures of her family as she marks the beginning of a great month

She posted three portraits, the first was for all family members, the other was for all the girls, and the men had their photos too

The mother of four made a prayer in the caption of her post that all her fans would be present at the end of the month

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has shown that her family comes first in all she does.

Mercy Johnson is one actress who does not hesitate to display her family portraits on social media and has wished her fans a happy new month with beautiful pictures of her family.

She uploaded three pictures. The first one was for all members of her family: herself, her husband and her children.

The second photo was for all the female members of her family, while the men also had their image.

Mercy Johnson prays for her fans

In all the pictures, the actress and her family were looking gorgeous. She wore a pink jumpsuit while her girls put on pink gowns. Her husband and son were in white suits and black trousers.

Johnson perfected her post by praying for all her followers that they would be complete at the end of the month, just as they started at the beginning.

See the picture Mercy Johnson posted here:

Fans react to the family portrait of Mercy Johnson

Netizens have reacted to the pictures posted by Mercy Johnson. Here are some of the comments as captured by Legit.ng.

@chinneyloveofficil:

"Amen…. Beautiful fam."

@iambimpeakintunde:

"Amen. Blessed . E o ni pedin lola Oluwa Oba ."

@kie_kie__:

"Awwww.."

@luchydonalds:

"Amen."

@angel_ndele's:

"Ohoooo... Purity... She is a big girl now... Time flies..... Much love from Tanzania... Love you mama mercy."

@ubahagatha:

"Is the men in the house for me you guys look so beautiful,"

@lianchiconcept:

"Amen like thunder."

@peaceonuoha_:

"Happy new month ma’am ."

@ajayitee127:

"Team mummy won."

@trendycakeaffairs:

"Happy new month maam."

Mercy Johnson shares timeout with children

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Mercy Johnson posted a clip of the time she spent with her children after work.

She gushed over her children as she jokingly announced that she is the mother of all four kids.

At one point, she reprimanded her first daughter, Purity, after she wanted to spoil the phone she had just bought.

