A Nigerian man Udu Lucky Obukohwohas shared how he held his wedding with N50k and he and his wife adorned simple attire

According to him, the economy is currently unfavourable for some people to hold big weddings, and it made him manage his resources

He noted that his traditional wedding was organised in a little way but it was impactful, and he encouraged others not to do more than their capacity

A man from Delta state Udu Lucky Obukohwo has trended after he revealed that he held his traditional wedding with N50k, and they adorned simple outfits for their big day.

A man Udu Lucky Obukohwo has gotten several reactions after he disclosed that he spent N50k for his wedding. Image credit: Udu Lucky Obukohwo

Source: Facebook

Due to the challenging economy, he said that he had to do it within his financial ability. He said he was inspired by a Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta state Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Ossai Ovie Succes, who said that people should not spend above their financial capacity for a wedding.

The bride rocked a grey dress with okuku (Benin hairstyle), while the groom wore a grey shirt that matched his wife's attire, as they were joined in church.

In another set of pictures, the couple wore red and white traditional outfits. While the man wore a white shirt and tied a red wrapper, his wife wore a red blouse, a red wrapper, and a red 'gele'. She also wore coral beads which complimented her attire.

Udu further encouraged others who are ready to settle down to do so without having to break the bank. However, some netizens were not convinced that Udu spent N50k for his wedding and they weighed the cost of his attire and other items that were involved in the wedding.

The groom wrote on Facebook:

"Our 50k wedding according to Ossai Ovie Success. We had our traditional wedding yesterday and decided to do something little but impactful. The economy is hard, you wan come do pass your self join? Do your power and we all go dey alright."

Check out some pictures from Udu's N50k marriage.

Netizens react to the N50k wedding

Some social media users have reacted to the N50k wedding. See some of their thoughts below:

@__datpiscesgirl:

"Big lie! Their outfits alone are more than N50k, not to talk of the decor. Dey play."

@olivia__davids:

"That decor, the couch renting, and her makeup are definitely above N50k. But we believe you."

@ebes31:

"Tradition. Peer pressure from dead people. The pressure to do a big wedding is real. What will people say is our biggest enemy to progress? Apply wisdom."

@house_of_chinny_:

"Let’s know when we are subscribing for suffering all in the name of low key wedding. Low key wedding is different from a poverty wedding, don’t mistake both, please."

@abyna_odi:

"But the lady is heavily pregnant."

@miraclechikaima:

"@vicikslim4 that’s why she has no option."

@lingeries_hub:

"N50k for where? ride fabric alone is up to 300k, what about sewing, what about the groom’s clothes? This is not N50k."

@teemazevents:

"The decor, engagement outfits, makeup, and bride’s hairdo are still under the 50k too?"

@mo_organics:

"Make una Dey l!e small small, the fabrics self don carry half of 50k … just say they had a simple wedding…. And God bless them for that."

@nigeriamemes_:

"Their outfit alone don pass N50k."

@steve_chuks_1960:

"Love matters… Israel spent 20 million, married a virgin and they still break up."

@bishopchikancy:

"Dem no chop for the wedding abi? Are the decorations free? What about the couch they are sitting on? The traditional attires are new. okay o N50k."

Man spends N20,500 on his wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that A Nigerian man, Ani Nnamdi Chris, had tied the knot with his woman in a private wedding ceremony.

Sharing photos from the occasion, Chris said he spent a total of N20,500 for the white wedding.

The proud man added that the reception only had 10 guests which included himself and his wife stressing that marriage isn't expensive.

Source: Legit.ng