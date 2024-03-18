Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video from a wedding where the groom was not present

According to a witness, the groom is based overseas and requested his younger brother to stand in for him

While the witness hailed the groom's brother for a great representation, some netizens had reservations

A Nigerian lady has tied the knot with her groom, who was represented by his younger brother.

@debbybest19, who attended the wedding, revealed it happened in Agbor area of Delta state.

The groom was represented by his younger brother. Photo Credit: @debbybest19

@debbybest19 shared a video on TikTok showing how the groom's younger brother played his role at the traditional wedding.

@debbybest19 though the groom's brother did very well. She wrote:

"The husband is not around then he asks his id bro to help him out and he did very well."

Apparently, the groom is based overseas and could not attend his wedding.

Watch the video below:

Opinions divided on the absentia wedding

Nina Nikki said:

"Na so dem be won marry me like dis last year.

''But I can't ohh and my mum no gree self.

"Congratulations."

Benard Beauty said:

"Which kind rough play be that make marriage scatter I nor do again."

Ojiugo said:

"This one don marry man wey dey Obodo Oyibo wey she never see before."

Clement Sylvia said:

"Or just come back and do it yourself. I thought marriage is supposed to be a big day and not just to seal a deal."

Akusinachi unity said:

"The kid bro actually did kid things imagine dancing and sitting on the floor."

bae.like_annie said:

"And kid bro did what a kid would normally do see cruise nahhh it was vibe on vibe for him."

lady Philomena said:

"Congratulations but for me, I can't do this can of marriage."

Bride weds with groom's picture

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride had tied the knot with a picture of her groom.

An X user, identified as @Folasheycrown22, shared a video from the wedding on the platform with the question: "Ladies can you agree on Absentia wedding with your partner?"

As the caption read, the groom was unexplainably absent, leading to the bride using his picture instead. In the clip, she kissed the picture like he was present and knelt before it, quite to some ladies' disgust.

