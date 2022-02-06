A Nigerian man, Ani Nnamdi Chris, has tied the knot with his woman in a private wedding ceremony has celebrated

Sharing photos from the occasion which held on February 4, Chris said he spent a total of N20,500 for the white wedding

The proud man added that the reception only had 10 guests which included himself and wife stressing that marriage isn't expensive

A newly wedded Nigerian man identified as Ani Nnamdi Chris has stunned the net with how he tied the knot with his heartthrob in a private occasion.

Chris shared photos from his small white wedding occasion which took place on February 4 on Twitter and revealed that he spent a total of N20,500 - he paid a statutory fee of N15, 500 and gave the registrar a 'drink money' of N5, 000.

He had only 10 guests at the reception Photo Credit: (@AniNnamdiChris_)

He said marriage isn't expensive

According to Chris, the court wedding was followed up with a private reception that had only 10 guests, including him and his wife.

The white wedding held at the Port Harcourt Marriage Registry while the reception went down at Farrah Coffee Lounge, Port Harcourt.

He revealed that the reception guests were specifically immediate family members as he wanted a private wedding.

He knocked those who think proper marriage entails huge spending saying:

"Emeka, marriage no cost, na you wan wed like ritualist."

Tweeps react

@sammygyang said:

"You're smart. Congratulations! Save for your marriage & not for wedding. A lot of couples spend extravagantly on weddings just to impress huge audience that don't like them. When their marriage crash, 80% of that audience will be the first to gossip them in salons & beer parlors."

@emelda_ani wrote:

"Uncle Nnamdi, as much as I love what you did. You didn't tell the complete story. Let these young boys not be decided thinking 30k can marry wife for them.

"Now, you didn't tell us about the traditional marriage. I'm sure you payed her bride price."

@ejyvik opined:

"I warned my friend and his wife who made me pay 160k for asoebi wey I no wear, if they ever think of getting tire of that marriage they shld first think of refunding my money with interest, may God bless ur home."

@DanielRegha remarked:

"Nnamdi u are extremely lucky to have found a lady who's not only beautiful but also understanding cos a lot of ladies nowadays won't settle for a simple cheap wedding or marriage celebration; Majority live to please the public. Congrats on ur marriage & may God bless ur home..."

Source: Legit.ng