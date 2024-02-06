A bride and her groom have stunned netizens with their lovely different attires for their wedding

Their outfits ranged from blue Yoruba cultural wear to another traditional outfit, to their white wedding attires, and others

Some social media users felt excited as they were wowed by the different classy designs of the couple

A Nigerian couple has stunned social media users after a video of their different wedding outfits trended online.

Couple looks dazzling in different outfits for their wedding. Image credit: @thoolar/Instagram

They first showed off their wedding rings, then they displayed their different wedding attires. From their blue Yoruba outfits to another one where the groom adorned a green Agbada, while the bride slayed it in a purple dress, to where both of them wore glamorous black outfits, they both ate their look.

At the wedding reception, the bride wore her beautiful white wedding gown while the groom looked dapper in a black suit and a white shirt. Netizens could not get enough of the video as they were awed by its content.

The bride captioned the video:

"My husband is a whole mood!!! Anyway, congratulations to him for bagging me aka The Prize. #weddingvideo #loveisabeautfiulthing #luckyhusband."

Check out the video of the bride and the groom in their different outfits below:

Netizens react to the couple's video

Several social media users have made comments about the outfits of the couple. Check out some of them below:

@_tolu.bee:

"He went from wondering what you were doing to joining you."

@alee.wiwa:

"I like how he eventually got into the groove."

@tessypopss:

"Somebody said why e first dey ‘frank’ face."

@thecassandracollins::

"He wanted to do it please. He’s too happy.

@nikami__:

"I just dey shine teeth as I dey watch this video. Cuteness overload."

@jasmine__lawrence:

"Watched this too many times."

@hey.renny:

"You don too stress my brother."

@theitunuoye:

"He was so happy to be participating."

@theonlygbemi:

"I loved how he eventually joined you."

@flakes_ff:

"Love his energy."

@moment_with_p:

"No breathing space for the singles."

@official.beco:

"That dance on the 3rd outfit."

@stefnee._adaezee:

"I love how he enables you so much. It’s so cute to watch."

@sandie_mimi:

"Wasn’t expecting that."

@butterscotch_xx:

"Content era."

Couple turns heads in inter-cultural outfits

Legit.ng earleir reported that a Nigerian couple had captured the hearts of many people as pictures from their wedding went viral.

The bride and the groom were adorned in Edo and Efik cultural outfits, which made their special day more colourful.

Social media users applauded the creativity level of the couple as the different beautiful styles wowed them.

Source: Legit.ng